WATCH: Michael Harris II imitates Cristiano Ronaldo’s famous celebration after walk-off hit

A plethora of athletes have attempted Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘Siu’ celebration. Michael Harris II has now joined that conversation after imitating the soccer superstar.

Harris scored the walk-off to seal the Braves’ impressive three-game sweep of the Miami Marlins on Wednesday. Atlanta won 4-3, after back-to-back shutout victories courtesy of pitching masterclasses from Bryce Elder and Max Fried.

After walking it off for the Braves, Michael Harris II hit the iconic ‘Siu’ as Ronaldo’s signature celebration graced Major League Baseball for the first time. You can watch Harris’ celebration down below.

One of the most recognized athletes in the world, Cristiano Ronaldo has been doing his trademark celebration for close to a decade now.

His global influence transcends beyond soccer, to the point that several superstar athletes from various other sports, from Giannis Antetokoumpo to Novak Djokovic, have all attempted imitating the former Real Madrid man, usually after a moment of success.

Thanks to Michael Harris II, we may now see more MLB stars, especially the ones who follow soccer, attempting the iconic celebration that has turned into a global phenomenon.

Michael Harris II and Braves remain dominant

The Marlins almost managed to salvage a result when they tied the scores in the ninth after two runs off Braves closer Raisel Iglesias.

Despite the scare, it didn’t take any shine away from the Braves’ result. Wednesday’s win was Atlanta’s ninth in their last 10 games. Speaking after the game, Harris said:

“Every game is not going to be pretty. I’m just glad our defense just gave us a chance to just need one run at the end.”

Reynaldo Lopez continued a streak of Braves starters excelling when called upon. Following dominant showings from Bryce Elder and Max Fried in the previous two games, Lopez allowed only one run and three hits in seven innings, walking two and striking out six. His ERA after four starts reads 0.72.

The Braves will welcome the Cleveland Guardians next for a three-game homestand starting Friday.

