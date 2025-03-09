On Sunday, MLB stars Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Jackson Holliday and Aaron Judge enjoyed some fun moments off the field, as they starred in a "Pass the phone" challenge video.

The clip also features Juan Soto, Elly De La Cruz, Ronald Acuna Jr., Bobby Witt Jr., Fernando Tatis Jr., Mookie Betts, Brent Rooker and Paul Skenes.

In the clip, posted to X by MLB, Jackson Holliday talks about how Aaron Judge played with his father, Matt, when he spent the 2017 season in the Bronx. Mike Trout, meanwhile, goes on to call Bryce Harper his "favorite influencer".

"Pass The Phone: Spring Training Edition," the post's caption read.

When calling him an influencer, Trout seems to be talking about Bryce Harper's presence on TikTok, where the first baseman boasts over 465,000 followers.

Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Jackson Holliday will be looking to impress in 2025

As opening day inches ever closer, stars Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Jackson Holliday and Aaron Judge will be looking forward to hit the ground running in 2025.

Trout will be looking forward to returning, as a recurring meniscus injury had kept him out of action for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Harper was his usual reliable self in 2024, finishing the regular season with a .285 batting average, 30 home runs and 87 RBIs. A World Series title, which has continued to elude him for the entirety of his career, will be top priority for Harper heading into 2025.

(Left to right) Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, Aaron Judge and Jackson Holliday (Images from - Getty)

Continuing the theme of missing out on a World Series, the wounds of coming up short in the Fall Classic may still be fresh for Judge and many of his Yankees teammates. Though Judge was individually incredible up to the end of September, winning yet another AL MVP award, the 32-year-old was a shadow of himself in the postseason, something he will look to correct in 2025.

Finally, Holliday, vastly inexperienced in top-level baseball compared to the other players mentioned alongside him, will be looking to continue where he left off in 2024, having established himself as one of the most productive lower order bats in the Baltimore Orioles' lineup. With veteran Anthony Santander leaving as a free agent, the O's organization will hope Holliday and the rest of his young teammates can shoulder more responsibility to make up for his absence.

