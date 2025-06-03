WATCH: Mike Trout wins hearts as he gifts batting gloves to brave cancer survivor fan

Mike Trout is regarded by many as one of the best to ever do it at the major league level, with 11 All-Star selections, three AL MVP awards and nine Silver Slugger awards to his name, among a whole host of other honors.

Alongside his formidable talents on the diamond, Trout has showcased on many occasions throughout his career that he is a gem of a human being off the field as well, going above and beyond to be respectful and kind to whoever he comes across, be it fans, officials or even opposing players.

On Monday, Trout's class was on full display yet again, as the superstar enjoyed a heartwarming moment with a fan who beat cancer after the game, offering him his batting gloves, with a message of encouragement written on them.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Los Angeles Angels' Instagram handle later posted about Trout's amazing gesture.

"'you’re the man, Mike Trout!' After last night’s win, @miketrout gave his batting gloves to a fan with a very special sign. 🥹" the Angels posted

Mike Trout hits three-run homer as Angels pick up important win at Fenway Park

Having spent pretty much the entire month of May on the IL after picking up a knock to his knee, Angels fans were hoping for the returning Mike Trout to hit the ground running and help win the team some ballgames.

That's exactly what Mike Trout did as the Angels took on the Boston Red Sox for game one of their two-game road series at Fenway Park on Monday, hitting a three-run home run in the top of the first as the visitors raced to a huge early lead.

Expand Tweet

Trout's blast to center field proved extremely important, as the Red Sox's rally in the bottom of the fifth inning meant that the Angels eventually won by only a single run.

As the Halos take on the Red Sox again on Tuesday, aiming to win the series with a sweep, fans will be hoping for more of Mike Trout's trademark heroics.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Raghav Mehta Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.



One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.



Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.



Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.



Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies. Know More