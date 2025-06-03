WATCH: Mike Trout wins hearts as he gifts batting gloves to brave cancer survivor fan

Mike Trout is regarded by many as one of the best to ever do it at the major league level, with 11 All-Star selections, three AL MVP awards and nine Silver Slugger awards to his name, among a whole host of other honors.
Alongside his formidable talents on the diamond, Trout has showcased on many occasions throughout his career that he is a gem of a human being off the field as well, going above and beyond to be respectful and kind to whoever he comes across, be it fans, officials or even opposing players.
On Monday, Trout's class was on full display yet again, as the superstar enjoyed a heartwarming moment with a fan who beat cancer after the game, offering him his batting gloves, with a message of encouragement written on them.
The Los Angeles Angels' Instagram handle later posted about Trout's amazing gesture.
"'you’re the man, Mike Trout!' After last night’s win, @miketrout gave his batting gloves to a fan with a very special sign. 🥹" the Angels posted
Mike Trout hits three-run homer as Angels pick up important win at Fenway Park
Having spent pretty much the entire month of May on the IL after picking up a knock to his knee, Angels fans were hoping for the returning Mike Trout to hit the ground running and help win the team some ballgames.
That's exactly what Mike Trout did as the Angels took on the Boston Red Sox for game one of their two-game road series at Fenway Park on Monday, hitting a three-run home run in the top of the first as the visitors raced to a huge early lead.
Trout's blast to center field proved extremely important, as the Red Sox's rally in the bottom of the fifth inning meant that the Angels eventually won by only a single run.
As the Halos take on the Red Sox again on Tuesday, aiming to win the series with a sweep, fans will be hoping for more of Mike Trout's trademark heroics.