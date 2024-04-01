WATCH: MLB fans get into massive brawl during Padres' loss to Giants at Petco Park

Mar. 30 was an unfortunate day for San Diego Padres fans. The team lost 9-6, and a major brawl broke out in the halls of Petco Park.

Fans were fighting each other and some got thrown to the ground. One fan going to the bathroom captured the intense scenes on video:

The video picked up mid-fight, with one person being held on the ground and being cautioned to "stay down" before other fans got into the action. One fan got yanked to the ground and punched in the back of the head before jumping up and taking another punch from his fighting counterpart.

The video changed direction and captured another pair of fans fighting. This time, someone else got slung to the ground and got repeatedly punched in the face before being separated.

The video lasted 25 seconds, but it picked up three separate fights between fans. They all appeared to be San Diego Padres fans, but as they were playing the San Francisco Giants, there might have been some rivalry fights going on. It was difficult to deem which team each person involved supported.

San Diego Padres off to .500 start

The Padres are 3-3

Finishing .500 is never a great thing in baseball. It pretty much guarantees that there's no postseason and also ensures that a team won't be picking terribly high in the MLB Draft. However, starting out the season at a .500 clip is fine.

That's even more so true when one factors in the teams that the Padres have played. They split with the Los Angeles Dodgers, a feat in and of itself considering they have Mookie Betts, Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

They also split with the San Francisco Giants, going 2-2 in the four-game set. That's also fine, as the Giants quietly put together an impressive offseason. They added Jung Hoo Lee, Jordan Hicks, Matt Chapman and Blake Snell.

Those additions make them a scary foe, and for the Padres to have run that gauntlet and come out at .500 is decent if not overwhelmingly positive.

