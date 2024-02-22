Watch: Mookie Betts' impeccable bowling abilities shine in latest highlight compilation

When it comes to varying sports, no MLB fan would be alien to Mookie Betts' multi-talented personality. The LA Dodgers ace and two-time World Series champion is not just a brute hitter and amazing defensive player, but he has a knack for bowling too. He seemingly exceeds the talents possessed by many professional bowlers.

Despite bowling not being his first choice of sport, many claim that Betts would have been equally good in bowling as he is in baseball if he had embarked on a different path in his sporting career.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The video shared via Instagram showcases Mookie Betts' bowling talents as he knocks down pin after pin and mostly rakes in a perfect strike during some highly competitive games.

Since his childhood, Betts has had an affection for bowling, and he credits his keen interest in the sport to his mom, who used to take him bowling during his leisure time:

"I don’t know. I have no idea. It was just kind of random. My mom was bowling the night I was born, so maybe that’s what it is. I can’t really say.

"I mean, my crib was in the bowling alley, anything and everything was bowling from when I was a day old to now. It’s nothing new to me. I can’t really explain it. It’s just a passion that I have," Betts said.

Mookie Betts and wife Brianna host the 5050 Foundation Charity Bowling Event annually

Mookie Betts and his wife, Brianna, founded the 50/50 Foundation, which aims to inspire young people and give them the resources they need to achieve success in life.

Several Dodgers stars who backed Mookie Betts' charity organization participated in the second annual Mookie Betts and Friends bowling competition this past offseason at Lucky Strike L.A. Live in Downtown Los Angeles.

Through SportsNet LA, Betts talked about the honor and thrill of bowling for a cause and acknowledged his wife as the driving force behind their humanitarian work:

"This is really my wife’s thing and she kind of invited me. It’s good what she’s doing with the 50/50 Foundation. It’s awesome. All the money she’s raised, all the kids that she’s helped, all the smiles she’s put on peoples’ faces, that means so much to me.

"This bowling event obviously means the world to me and my family that we get to do something like this and we’re blessed to have people come support it. It’s going to be a great time. A good party atmosphere, but competitive because there is bowling. It will be a great time," Betts said.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.