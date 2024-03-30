WATCH: Mookie Betts' lead-off solo home run puts Dodgers on the board against Cardinals 

Los Angeles Dodgers leadoff hitter Mookie Betts continues his red-hot form this season.

The infielder took St. Louis Cardinals starter Zack Thompson deep on a 1-1 pitch, putting the Dodgers up 1-0 against the St. Louis Cardinals without any outs in Friday's game. Here's the video:

This was Betts' third home run this season, with the previous two coming in the last two games.

According to Dodgers PR, Mookie Betts has surpassed Davey Lopes for the most leadoff home runs. He has 29 now.

Betts is hitting .636 this season and has compiled seven hits, eight RBIs, four walks and three home runs.

Mookie Betts shortstop position not set in stone, per Dodgers manager

Mookie Betts majorly played right field in his MLB career, but since 2023, he has played primarily in the infield and has done well.

Having started the season at shortstop, he was moved to second base in Friday's game against the Cardinals. The Dodgers sent out a right-handed heavy batting lineup when they faced Thompson on the mound.

It meant that Miguel Rojas was playing shortstop. Moreover, Chris Taylor and Kike Hernandez replaced the outfield duo of Jason Heyward and James Outman.

“Certainly it is not a platoon situation,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said.

“I want Mookie to get as many reps as possible at short while also keeping Miguel Rojas involved too. Even with James and Max, (they will play against) sort of the every other left-hander situation as of now.”

Roberts mentioned that Mookie Betts won't be moved between right field and second base this year, like in 2023.

“I don’t think that that uncertainty is something that he wants to replicate,” Roberts said at the time.

He also praised Betts for his flexibility to take different infield positions to accommodate the best hitting matchups. He mentioned that Mookie could be sent to play second base to slide in Rojas at times.

“No, it doesn’t,” Roberts said Friday. “I think that, as I’ve learned, there’s things that can’t be set in stone because they seem to always sort of change. At that point in time (when he talked with Betts during the offseason), with what we knew, Gavin was gonna play shortstop.

"That’s just not the case. So what it entails is the conversation and openness and understanding, which Mookie has and has shown to be flexible. “That’s kind of where we’re at right now. There will be times where he does kick over to second base to get Rojas in there.”

On Sunday, the Cardinals will have another left-hander, Steven Matz, on the mound. According to Roberts, Max Muncy could be out of the lineup, with either Gavin Lux or Hernandez sliding in the infield.

