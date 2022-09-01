WATCH: NBA legend Carmelo Anthony drops by Yankee Stadium to present Artist of the Year Award to rapper Bad Bunny

A beautiful moment between former New York Knicks legend Carmelo Anthony of the NBA and rap star Bad Bunny at Yankee Stadium on Sunday has gone viral.

NBA star Carmelo Anthony presented the Artist of the Year Award to Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny made Video Music Award history by winning the Artist of the Year Award. It was presented to him by fellow Puerto Rican and NBA legend Carmelo Anthony during the rapper's concert at Yankee Stadium. The performer became the first non-English-language performer to win this award, according to CBS.

The artist also gave a speech in Spanish after winning the award:

“From my heart, I don't have words to describe what I feel and the pride of receiving this at the Yankee Stadium. I always knew that I could become a huge artist without changing my culture, my slang and my language. I am Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, from Puerto Rico to the world.”

The 2018 winner, Camila Cabello, was the first Latin artist to win this honor and Bad Bunny is now the second.

The popular rap star performed as part of his World's Hottest Tour in the Bronx. Additionally, he gave a standout rendition of "Titi Me Pregunto," which was broadcast live during the VMAs.

One of the most talked-about aspects of the performance on Sunday night involved him kissing both a male and a female dancer on stage.

The hisoric Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium has fielded many memorable events, including baseball and concerts. One of the most memorable nights at Yankee Stadium was in 1973, when people converted it into a center of Puerto Rican pride for one of the best concerts in Latin music history.

Yankee Stadium is one of the most majestic ballparks in MLB history. Stars like Babe Ruth and Joe DiMaggio have also showcased their talents at the original field. A new stadium took its place in 2009 as the third-largest in MLB by seating capacity. The facility continues to be an integral part of the city.

Carmelo Anthony's distinguished NBA career

Carmelo Anthony, who presented the award to Bad Bunny, is an NBA star. He was selected by the Denver Nuggets in the third round of the 2003 NBA draft, and he wasted no time in competing against other NBA players.

Anthony has been a major player since his rookie season. He has improved with each succeeding season, and the awards he has earned are a testament to his accomplishments. He has been chosen as an All-Star 10 times.

Before joining the Los Angeles Lakers, Anthony played for the Portland Trail Blazers for two seasons. He also competed for the U.S. national team in the Olympics.

