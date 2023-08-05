Watch: NBA star Kawhi Leonard rocks Padres City Connect jersey at game vs Dodgers

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard was spotted at the game between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park. The NBA superstar was seen wearing the Padres City Connect jersey in support of his team.

Kawhi Leonard has become a modern-day basketball legend. He is a two-time NBA champion, first with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014 and recently in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors.

The LA Clippers star is also a 5x NBA All-Star and earned two Finals MVPs. He was part of the All NBA 75th Anniversary Edition Team as well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Leonard was seen in attendance for the game between the two California teams. As a Padres fan, Leonard must have been disappointed as his team lost 10-5 after a horrific last two innings on the mound.

The San Diego Padres have had a below-par season with a 54-56 record and occupy fourth spot in the NL West standings. As it stands, they are out of contention for the NL's Wild Card places and desperately need to string a few wins in order to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Kawhi Leonard's history with the city of San Diego

The California native did his schooling out of Moreno Valley which is a 90-minute drive away from San Diego. He eventually moved to Martin Luther King School in Riverside. Leonard played basketball for the King High Wolves.

In college, he moved south to San Diego and played for the SD State University Aztecs. In his freshman year, Leonard was awarded the Mountain West Conference's MVP. He continued his good form in his sophomore season before opting out of college to register for the NBA Draft.

Kawhi Leonard retired from college basketball as an Aztec legend. In 2020, San Diego State retired Leonard's number 15, making him the first Aztec men's basketball player to have his jersey retired.