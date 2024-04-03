WATCH: New video emerges of second major fight in same Padres loss to Giants

A second major fight between fans at the very same San Diego Padres game. On March 30, several fans were upset and eventually got involved in violent activities. This one occurred in the stands between opposing fans, and it was brief but involved some serious frustration.

Three fans, one of whom was wearing Padres gear, were involved in a heated argument. The stands around them were relatively clear, which prevented too many other people from getting involved.

One woman wearing a San Diego jersey and a man with a San Francisco Giants jersey were right in each other's faces, yelling back and forth. The woman began pointing, yelling expletives, and using her middle finger before giving her counterpart an aggressive slap across the face.

He reacted in awe before the woman walked away. At that point, he helped her on her way with a shove. Then, others got involved to dry and deescalate the situation, trying to make sure no more violence occurred in the stands.

Two fights in one Giants vs. Padres game

The San Francisco Giants and San Diego Padres are bitter rivals. They don't particularly like each other, nor do their fans enjoy each other. That has resulted in two fights from the same March 30 game. Something had fans very anxious and angry that day, and the Padres ultimately lost 9-6.

Padres fans have had incidents already

The first fight occurred between fans, though it was difficult to tell who was a fan of which team. It happened in the halls of the stadium, as one fan heading to the bathroom caught three separate violent incidents in the same 30-second span.

Three different pairs of people were pushing, shoving, punching, and more to each other before security and others could get involved and shut it down. The second fight was much more contained, as it mainly involved just two people yelling and hitting each other for a few seconds.

These aren't the first such incidents and they're far from the last ones, though it is a bit early in the season to already have such major fan incidents.

