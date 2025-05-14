WATCH: Orioles’ Ramon Laureano engages in heated clash with umpire after furious bat smash, faces backlash

During the Baltimore Orioles' game against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, center fielder Ramon Laureano was the center of attention for all the wrong reasons.
Walking up to bat in the bottom of the sixth inning, the Dominican was called out on strikes by umpire James Hoye. With the ball appearing to be slightly outside the strike zone, Laureano appeared to be livid at the call, furiously slamming his bat and helmet. That outburst of rage and subsequent comments to the umpire led to Hoye immediately ejecting the center fielder from the game.
A clip of the incident was posted to X (formerly Twitter) by Talkin' Baseball.
The at-bat right before he got ejected was Ramon Laureano's second of the game, having managed to record a hit the first time around.
Ramon Laureano is in the midst of a tough season with the Baltimore Orioles
Finishing 2024 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs, Ramon Laureano entered free agency after the season came to an end. As the Baltimore Orioles were looking to add some experience to their young squad, they ultimately offered the 30-year-old a one-year, $4 million deal.
As Laureano joined the team for the new season, fans would have hoped the experienced outfielder would be able to lead his young teammates by example. However, the veteran has failed to deliver on those expectations so far.
Currently, Ramon Laureano is batting .192 with only five home runs and eight RBIs.
Just like Laureano, the Baltimore Orioles also find themselves amid quite a challenging season. Having challenged the New York Yankees for the NL East title last year, ultimately finishing second with a 91-71 record, the Orioles were one of the most exciting teams in all of the major leagues.
This season's performances so far, however, have been pretty much the exact opposite. Having struggled to gather any form of consistency ever since the season began, the O's currently sit bottom of the AL East with a 15-25 record.
Having made it to the postseason for the last two seasons in a row, Brandon Hyde and his troops certainly have their work cut out for them if they have any plans of making it to the playoffs for the third consecutive campaign.