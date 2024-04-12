Watch: Orioles' rising star Jackson Holliday lets loose in fun-filled rapid fire Q&A session 

MLB Piplene's No. 1 prospect, Jackson Holliday, made his much-awaited debut in the MLB for the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park.

He was selected as the No. 1 pick in the 2022 MLB draft out of Stillwater High School by the Orioles. Holliday pledged his allegiance to the Birds after penning down a one-year contract with a signing bonus of $8.19 million. This was a record deal for a high schooler in the major leagues.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After hearing his name as the No. 1 pick, Holliday said:

"I want to be the best player, and I want to honor the Orioles for selecting me. I'm going to work as hard as I can to to make it to the Major Leagues and have a great career for them and for their fans. I'm very excited. And I always compete."

Now that he has made his MLB debut at just 20 years of age, he was involved in a fun-filled Q&A with Play Ball, which is a weekly half-hour program aired on the MLB Network as an initiative to teach and inspire young aspirants to become future baseball stars.

In the video, Holliday was asked a set of fun questions. His answers were as follows:

Q1. Which movie have you seen the most?

"The Hangover, probably is the movie that I have seen the most."

Q2. What's your go-to dessert?

"My go-to dessert would probably be some sort of brownie and icecream.I think that's probably my go-to."

Q3. Which teammate is actually in the best shape of his life?

"The best shape? Oh man.. Colton Crowser."

Q4. Do you have any pre-game superstitions?

"Not really. I'm not too superstitious."

Q5. Would you rather give up your favorite drink or favorite food?

"I'd rather give up my favorite drink. I enjoy food too much for that to happen."

Q6. What's your favorite drink?

"Like Olipop, maybe, Olipop - cream soda flavor."

Q7. What's a non-baseball skill you have always wanted to learn?

"I'd like to be better at Golf. I think that's a skill that probably most baseball players want to have. I would like to be better at it."

Watch the full video here:

Expand Tweet

Jackson Holliday rakes in first major league RBI on Orioles debut

All the limelight was on former World Series champion Matt Holliday's son, Jackson Holliday, on Wednesday.

Despite going hitless in the game against the Boston Red Sox, Holliday drove in a run in the bottom of the sixth innings on a groundout at second base, due to which Colton Crowser scored the run for the Baltimore Orioles.

Expand Tweet

The Orioles swept the Red Sox on the road in their three-game series as Holliday scored two runs in the final game of the series, which Baltimore won 9-4 on Thursday at Fenway Park.

However, Holliday still seeks his maiden hit in the MLB.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.