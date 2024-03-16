WATCH: Padres’ Ha-Seong Kim shines in latest New Balance collaboration honoring Korean heritage amid homecoming for Seoul Series

As the Seoul Series between the LA Dodgers and the SD Padres nears, Padres shortstop/second baseman Ha-Seong Kim will be a familiar face for the Koreans to cheer on inside the GoCheok Sky Dome.

Kim signed with San Diego on a four-year deal valued at $28 million as a free agent in the 2020 offseason. At $7-8 million per year, it was a bargain find for the Padres, as Ha-Seong Kim has been in scintillating form since joining forces with San Diego on the West Coast.

Now, the electrifying shortstop prepares himself to headline the Seoul series in his home country in front of his friends and family members on Mar. 20 and 21.

Ahead of the Seoul Series, Kim featured in a collaboration with the sports giants New Balance in a short advertisement showcasing Korean heritage, as Ha-Seong is one of the best and most recognized South Korean ballplayers globally.

In the video, Ha-Seong Kim talked about Korean people and heritage (as translated from Korean):

“Koreans are very sociable because we have ‘Jeong.’ We try to embrace our teammates. I think that is why I can play more passionately.”

In his most recent plate appearances before heading to his home country for the Seoul Series against the Oakland Athletics in the Cactus League on Wednesday, he raked in one hit at three at-bats, scoring a run and driving in an RBI as the Padres edged out the A's 12-11.

Ha-Seong Kim voiced his gratitude towards Padres fans for supporting him over the years

Ha-Seong Kim is set to feature in his fourth full major league season with the San Diego Padres since making his move to the MLB from the Korean League in the winter of 2020.

The 28-year-old second baseman expressed a heartfelt message for the Padres nation ahead of the Seoul Series, acknowledging fans for their support both on and off the field.

"I sincerely thank all the (San Diego) fans. My first season in the major league was very disappointing, but every time I stepped up to the plate, fans continued to chant my name, regardless, and all these moments have contributed to my continuing growth.

"I definitely think it's all the support and cheers from the fans that have shaped me to be what you see today." - Ha-Seong Kim

Ha-Seong has grown both as a hitter and an amazing infield defender, as the shortstop isn't showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon. With a new manager at the helm in San Diego, Kim will hope to impress Mike Shildt and cement his place as a top Friar in the MLB.

