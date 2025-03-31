WATCH: Paul Skenes’ girlfriend Olivia Dunne breaks the internet with crawfish deveining tutorial

Paul Skenes' girlfriend Olivia Dunne is a gymnast with the LSU Tigers women's gymnastics program since 2020. She's in her final year with the team and hopes for the team to repeat last year's feat of claiming the NCAA title after defending their SEC title last week.

Dunne was unable to play any part in the conference championships due to a injury on her left knee but boosted the morale of her teammates from the sidelines.

Besides working out her magic inside a training facility, Dunne loves to make social media reels. On Sunday, Livvy uploaded a reel where she gave a tutroial of deveining a crawfish as she enjoyed the weekend indulging in the seafood delicacy.

Watch the video here:

"How to properly enjoy a crawfish."

Olivia Dunne aslo shared a couple of images on Instagram stories, chilling over the weekend with a tray full of crawfish. The caption on the story read:

"Happy Sunday 🦞 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

While Livvy enjoyed her Sunday in Louisiana, Paul Skenes wrapped up a four-game series with the Pirates at LoanDepot Park in Miami, FL. The Marlins won the series finale on Sunday to win the opening regular season series of the 2025 campaign.

Skenes was the opening day starter on March 27 and avoided registering a loss despite the Pirates losing 5-4 to the Miami Marlins. He had a 94 pitch count on Opening Day, 64 of which were strikes. He ended his outing after giving up two earned runs on three hits, walking two and striking out seven Marlins' hitters on Thursday.

Paul Skenes will make his next start of the 2025 campaign in the series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, on Wednesday.

Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Olivia Dunne, is back on the cover of SI Swimsuit magazine

Olivia Dunne will feature on the cover of Sports Illustrated swimsuit May issue. Now, in her third year as a swimsuit model, Livvy is continuously expanding her stature in the modelling arena.

On March 25, she shared some highlights from the SI swimsuit photoshoot, which took place in Bermuda.

Dunne commands over 15 million social media followers across platforms and is the highest earning collegiate athlete due to her numerous lucrative NIL-deals.

