Watch: Philadelphia Phillies come all the way back to beat Miami Marlins with dramatic walk-off home run

The Philadelphia Phillies entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing the Miami Marlins by a run. It looked like it would be a disappointing loss at home.

Things changed when Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs came up to the plate with two runners on base and two outs.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly GARRETT PATRICK STUBBS IS A TREASURE. GARRETT PATRICK STUBBS IS A TREASURE. https://t.co/09gd5Tlnfz

"GARRETT PATRICK STUBSS IS A TREASURE." - NBC Sports Philadelphia

Stubbs' celebration was great. Instead of a disappointing home series loss, the Phillies took two out of three from Miami and improved to 32-31 on the season.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly This reaction, on a loop, forever.



Garrett Stubbs has the JUICE. This reaction, on a loop, forever.Garrett Stubbs has the JUICE. https://t.co/PtTP7EgPME

"This reaction, on a loop, forever. Garrett Stubbs has the JUICE." - NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Phillies offense was largely dormant for most of the game until Stubbs saved the day. Stubbs was interviewed after his clutch walk-off home run and got an ice bath from his teammates.

NBC Sports Philadelphia @NBCSPhilly A well-deserved ice bath for the man of the hour A well-deserved ice bath for the man of the hour 👏 https://t.co/AcOmaK5Sc9

"A well-deserved ice bath for the man of the hour" - NBC Sports Philadelphia

This was Stubbs' third home run of the season. He is now batting an impressive .342 in 15 games played.

Philadelphia Phillies get back above .500

Kyle Schwarber rounds the bases in a Philadelphia Phillies v Miami Marlins game.

The Phillies got back above .500 after winning in dramatic fashion by a score of 3-1 over the Miami Marlins. The team is now within nine games of the New York Mets in the National League East standings. The Phillies have won eight out of their past 10 games and are within striking distance of a wild card spot.

Kyle Gibson got the start for the Phillies, going eight innings and allowing just one earned run. Gibson lowered his ERA to 4.04 on the season. Here are a few pitches Gibson threw at the Marlins lineup.

Rob Friedman @PitchingNinja Kyle Gibson, Filthy Changeup and Sliders. Kyle Gibson, Filthy Changeup and Sliders. 😷 https://t.co/b7gABpvNwb

"Kyle Gibson, Filthy Changeup and Sliders." - Rob Friedman

The Miami Marlins gave the ball to Daniel Castano, who went 6.2 innings and allowed zero earned runs. The Marlins dropped to 28-33 on the season, 12 games behind the Mets in the NL East.

This was a game the Phillies could not lose after blowing a 9-8 lead to the Marlins in last night's matchup.

What's on tap?

The Philadelphia Phillies travel to the nation's capital to face off against the Washington Nationals for a five-game weekend series. The series opener is scheduled for Thursday night at 7:05 p.m. EDT. Zack Wheeler is the probable starter for the Phillies. On the season, Wheeler is 5-3 with a 2.84 ERA.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far