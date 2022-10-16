WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies fans bring controversial chop to NLDS following 9-1 rout of Atlanta

The Philadelphia Phillies are punching well above their weight this postseason and find themselves on the verge of reaching the National League Championship Series.

Having made it to the playoffs for the first time in 11 years, the Philadelphia Phillies are making sure that their current run is not forgotten anytime soon.

First it was the St. Louis Cardinals, who the Phillies swept comfortably in the NL Wild Card Series. Their next challenge was a sizable one - the defending champion Atlanta Braves, who managed to notch 101 wins over the course of the regular season,

However, no hurdle seems insurmountable for the Phillies at the moment, who take a 2-1 series lead against the Braves going into NL Division Series Game 4.

The home crowd present at Citizens Bank Park celebrated by rubbing the proverbial salt in the Braves’ wounds. Leading 9-1 in the ninth, Phillies fans started doing the Braves’ traditional, yet controversial, Tomahawk Chop.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS Phillies fans are doing The Chop



The energy in here tonight is wild Phillies fans are doing The ChopThe energy in here tonight is wild https://t.co/SXMDqdOG0z

"Phillies fans are doing The Chop...The energy in here tonight is wild" - John Clark

The Braves’ chop has been fraught with controversy from the very beginning, with many calling the gesture ‘racist.’ The chop is considered culturally incentive toward Native Americans.

Philadelphia Phillies edge closer to NLCS following 9-1 rout

Rhys Hoskins homered and drove in four runs, while Aaron Nola pitched six shutout innings to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 9-1 on Friday night for their third straight win.

Alec Bohm had three hits for the Phillies, who moved into second in the NL wild-card standings, a half-game ahead of San Diego. Dansby Swanson and Eddie Rosario doubled for the Braves, who dropped their third in a row.

John Clark @JClarkNBCS

His last 3 starts



0 ER - 6.0 IP - Game 3

0 ER - 6.2 IP - clinch WCSeries

0 ER - 6.2 IP - clinch playoffs



Fans were chanting Aaron Nola and gave him standing ovation walking off the field Aaron Nola’s night is done.His last 3 starts0 ER - 6.0 IP - Game 30 ER - 6.2 IP - clinch WCSeries0 ER - 6.2 IP - clinch playoffsFans were chanting Aaron Nola and gave him standing ovation walking off the field Aaron Nola’s night is done. His last 3 starts 🔥🔥🔥0 ER - 6.0 IP - Game 3 0 ER - 6.2 IP - clinch WCSeries0 ER - 6.2 IP - clinch playoffsFans were chanting Aaron Nola and gave him standing ovation walking off the field https://t.co/eE4bGC5acm

"Aaron Nola’s night is done. His last 3 starts... ER - 6.0 IP - Game 3; 0 ER - 6.2 IP - clinch WCSeries; 0 ER - 6.2 IP - clinch playoffs...Fans were chanting Aaron Nola and gave him standing ovation walking off the field" - John Clark

The Braves haven't lost four straight all season. It was only the fourth three-game slide this year for the reigning World Series champions.

For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

Poll : 0 votes