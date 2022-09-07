WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura celebrates walk-off single against Miami Marlins in the most flamboyant fashion

Phillies infielder Jean Segura just hit a walk-off single against the Marlins — and might have followed it up with the most extravagant bat flip.

The Philadelphia Phillies managed to escape with a 3-2 walk-off victory against the Miami Marlins in tonight's contest. It was a fairly low-scoring affair due to excellent pitching from both squads that only gave up six hits each.

It cannot be overstated how important the win is for the Philadelphia Phillies. With the victory, they temporarily take a comfortable seat in the National League Wild Card slot ahead of the Padres. Of course, Jean Segura made sure that this game won't be forgotten and marked it with a superb celebration.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia Jean Segura hit maybe the greatest bat flip of all time on a single Jean Segura hit maybe the greatest bat flip of all time on a single https://t.co/roKVYWXO2U

"Jean Segura hit maybe the greatest bat flip of all time on a single" - @ Jomboy Media

With Bryce Harper in scoring position and J.T. Realmuto on first, Segura hit a liner to right towards Avisail Garcia. Harper rushed home to score and end the game, before Segura threw his bat wildly into the air. The walk-off single sealed the game for the Phillies and the dugout celebrated with Segura in jubilation.

Jean Segura sounds off after the walk-off win

The 26-year-old infielder always plays with a chip on his shoulder and it was evident in tonight's game. He proceeded to shout obscene words after getting to first base. This was probably due to J.T. Realmuto being walked before him and the infielder, treating it as a sign of disrespect, fought back.

"Jean Segura's built for it 😤" - @ NBC Sports Philadelphia

Segura described after the game how he was built for clutch situations such as tonight. To be fair to the Marlins, they did commit a few blunders, especially in the dying embers of the game. What was supposed to be a routine catch by Marlins outfielder Brian Anderson was fumbled and gave Bryce Harper his double in the ninth.

The Phillies have somehow stabilized the ship, but they aren't out of the woods yet. The team has won four of their last 10 games and are still in jeopardy in the Wild Card race. The Marlins, on the other hand, have dropped their eighth-straight game and will look to exact revenge on the Phillies in tomorrow's game.

