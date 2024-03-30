WATCH: Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper has former Eagles legend Jason Kelce sign his cleats

Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper often loves to represent his community through his on-field apparel. In the past, he has put the Phillie Phanatic on his cleats and came into Saturday's game with another pair of Philadelphia-inspired cleats.

Ahead of the game, Harper had former Philadelphia Eagles lineman Jason Kelce sign them. He motioned for Kelce to come over after he threw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fletcher Cox also joined Kelce for the first pitch. The two recently retired from the NFL following the completion of the 2023 season. Both will be remembered as legends as they completed their entire NFL career with the Eagles.

Cox played 12 seasons in Philadelphia, capturing six Pro Bowl selections while on the NFL 2010s All-Decade Team. Kelce played 13 seasons in Philadelphia, being a six-time First-Team All-Pro and a seven-time Pro Bowler.

Bryce Harper and the Phillies got off to a rough start on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies - Bryce Harper (Image via Getty)

Fletcher Cox and Jason Kelce brought a Super Bowl championship to the city of Philadelphia when the Eagles won it in 2018. For that, they will forever be remembered as legends in the city who often take their sports more seriously than others.

For many, Bryce Harper is already considered a legend. He has brought the Phillies to the postseason for the last two years but has been searching for their first World Series title since 2008.

Philadelphia has a strong team coming into the new season. Their pitching staff is rock-solid, and their offense can hurt other teams in more ways than one. Unfortunately, the team could not get it going in their opener against the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

Expand Tweet

Philadelphia's first four batters all combined to go 0-for-14, which should not happen too much this season. Between Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Harper, and J.T. Realmuto, the top of that lineup is too good to throw up donuts.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.