WATCH: Phillies star Nick Castellanos crushes homer, follows it by reminding son Liam of inattentive bat boy duties

Nick Castellanos had some fun with his son Liam in the Philadelphia Phillies' match against the Minnesota Twins on Saturday.

The right fielder crushed a homer off Bailey Ober and flipped his bat. However, much to his dismay, his bat was still there while he rounded up the bases and reached home plate.

His son Liam, who was present to perform bat boy duties, forgot to collect the bat from home plate. Soon, his father called him up to perform his duty, and Liam rushed to obey.

“As a dad, I've got to hold him accountable,” Castellanos said.

“I don't think I needed to say anything,” Castellanos said. “As soon as I went like this [gestures with arm], I think he knew what I was referring to.”

The Phillies won the game 3-2 over the Twins.

On Aug. 1, 2013, Nick Castellanos welcomed his first son, Liam Castellanos, with his ex-wife Vanessa Hernandez. Nick separated from Hernandez four years later and married Jessica Gomez, who gave birth to their son Otto in 2022.

Nick Castellanos on spending time with son Liam

Liam lives with his mother in Florida but is often seen spending time with his father in the summer. Before the game or sometimes in training, the father-son duo goes through drills and also plays a game called "Paco Ball," named after Phillies first base coach Paco Figueroa.

“This isn't just a job for me, but it's also my dream,” Castellanos said. “So to be able to spend days like this here, with Liam and him being able to have these memories and make these relationships … it's awesome.”

"It's cute to see, man,” Nick Castellanos said. “He's taken it seriously and he’s learning what his jobs are with the other kids. It's cool. Just responsibility and he has a job to do, and it's fun watching him do it."

The Phillies will next face their divisional rivals, the Atlanta Braves, on Sunday at CoolToday Park.

