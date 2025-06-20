WATCH: Rapper Lizzo steals spotlight with hilarious first pitch to Mookie Betts at Dodgers vs Padres

Ahead of the series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Chavez Ravine, fans at Dodger Stadium and ones watching on the internet or TV witnessed a hilarious first pitch from rapper Lizzo.
She strutted onto the field donned in oversized Dodgers gear, turning a ball toss into a full-blown showstopper. The left-hander imitated throwing a pitch only to start pulling forward. She did that a couple of times before eventually getting back to the mound and throwing the first pitch, which reached on one hop to Mookie Betts.
After the first pitch, Betts went on to embrace Lizzo, who entertained the crowd, leaving them cheering.
A month earlier, Betts’ two-year-old son, Kaj, had pitched the ceremonial first pitch. Betts’ daughter, Kynlee (6), and his wife, Brianna, have been regulars at Dodger games.
Mookie Betts' Dodgers enter the field to sweep Padres
The Dodgers and the Padres are the best teams in the NL West. Whenever they face each other, it almost feels like a postseason game, with each team trying to get the better of the other.
In the last three games, the Dodgers have completely dominated the Padres in every aspect on the diamond. They won the first 6-3 and followed it up 8-6 and 4-3 victories in the next two. They enter Thursday's game with a chance to sweep their opponents and improve to 46-29.
Meanwhile, the Padres are hoping to salvage some pride as they hope to avoid dropping to 39-34. They are third in the division, trailing the San Francisco Giants, who are 42-33.
Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for the Dodgers, while for the Padres, it will be Ryan Berget. The game is live at the time of writing, with the Padres leading 1-0 entering the fourth inning. Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run in the second inning to give them the lead.
After this series, the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series before heading to Colorado to play the Rockies.