WATCH: Rapper Lizzo steals spotlight with hilarious first pitch to Mookie Betts at Dodgers vs Padres

Ahead of the series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres at Chavez Ravine, fans at Dodger Stadium and ones watching on the internet or TV witnessed a hilarious first pitch from rapper Lizzo.

She strutted onto the field donned in oversized Dodgers gear, turning a ball toss into a full-blown showstopper. The left-hander imitated throwing a pitch only to start pulling forward. She did that a couple of times before eventually getting back to the mound and throwing the first pitch, which reached on one hop to Mookie Betts.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After the first pitch, Betts went on to embrace Lizzo, who entertained the crowd, leaving them cheering.

A month earlier, Betts’ two-year-old son, Kaj, had pitched the ceremonial first pitch. Betts’ daughter, Kynlee (6), and his wife, Brianna, have been regulars at Dodger games.

Mookie Betts' Dodgers enter the field to sweep Padres

The Dodgers and the Padres are the best teams in the NL West. Whenever they face each other, it almost feels like a postseason game, with each team trying to get the better of the other.

In the last three games, the Dodgers have completely dominated the Padres in every aspect on the diamond. They won the first 6-3 and followed it up 8-6 and 4-3 victories in the next two. They enter Thursday's game with a chance to sweep their opponents and improve to 46-29.

Meanwhile, the Padres are hoping to salvage some pride as they hope to avoid dropping to 39-34. They are third in the division, trailing the San Francisco Giants, who are 42-33.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for the Dodgers, while for the Padres, it will be Ryan Berget. The game is live at the time of writing, with the Padres leading 1-0 entering the fourth inning. Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run in the second inning to give them the lead.

After this series, the Dodgers host the Washington Nationals for a three-game series before heading to Colorado to play the Rockies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More