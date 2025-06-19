WATCH: Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos arrives in style before Dodgers vs Padres, throws first pitch to Kike Hernandez

Real Madrid and Spain national team legend Sergio Ramos made a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium. The soccer star was in the house for the highly anticipated Dodgers vs. Padres matchup on Wednesday and brought plenty of style and swagger to the field.

On Wednesday night, Ramos, who has four UEFA Champion League titles and a FIFA World Cup, exchanged jerseys with Dodgers utilityman Kike Hernandez after throwing ceremonial first pitch. Hernandez received a No. 8 soccer jersey while Ramos received a No. 93 Dodgers jersey.

Ramos was dressed in a white button-down shirt, with his hair styled in a slicked back fashion. Unlike most ceremonial pitches that don't reach the catcher without a hop, Ramos' got to Hernandez without a bounce, and the crowd erupted after he successfully threw the first pitch.

MLB Español shared the clip on social media, captioning:

“Sergio Ramos, international soccer star, was present at Kiké Hernández’s house, Dodger Stadium.”

Ramos is in America to play the Club World Cup opener against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. He's starring for Monterrey, who played for a 1-1 draw on Tuesday in Pasadena, California. Ramos scored in the 25th minute with a header, but Inter Miami's Lautaro Martinez bagged the equaliser in the 42nd minute.

It isn’t the first time Ramos has shown his love for sports outside football. Ramos has attended NBA games and has been spotted wearing baseball caps.

Dodgers look forward to win third straight game vs Padres

After Sergio Ramos brewed excitement among the crowd, the NL West rivalry matchup only took it up a notch.

The Dodgers entered the field Tuesday night to take down the Padres for the third straight time. They beat their NL East rivals in the first two games of the series, 6-3 and 8-6, respectively.

Game 3 is ongoing, with the Dodgers leading 3-1 entering the seventh inning. After the Padres scored on Elias Diaz's RBI single off Emmet Sheehan in the second inning, the Dodgers came back swinging scoring three runs in the fifth inning.

Andy Pages' sac-fly followed by Dalton Rushing's two-run single put the Dodgers up 3-1. The bullpens are up for both teams as the Padres need to erase a two-run deficit if they want to avoid going down for the third straight time.

