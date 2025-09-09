  • home icon
[WATCH] Savannah Bananas break the internet roasting Phillies "Grinch" who stole a kid’s home run ball

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 09, 2025 03:39 GMT
Syndication: The Daily Times - Source: Imagn
Savannah Bananas break the internet roasting Phillies "Grinch" who stole a kid’s home run ball - Source: Imagn

The Savannah Bananas recreated the viral incident from Friday's game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Miami Marlins at LoanDepot Park. After Harrison Bader's home run ball went into the stands, a father secured the ball and gave it to his son, who was celebrating his birthday.

However, moments later, a middle-aged white woman whom the internet now refers to as "Phillies Karen" came up to the father-son duo and demanded the ball from them. Rather than creating an unnecessary conflict, the father gave up the ball, but since then, the incident has gone viral, with both father and son getting the support of the internet. Meanwhile, netizens are trying to identify the woman behind it.

In the meantime, Savannah Bananas' game at Petco Park saw the viral incident recreated. The only thing different this time was that instead of "Phillies Karen," it was Phillies "Grinch" who played the role. It was a shot against the woman whom the internet has failed to trace so far.

"Phillies Karen" still not found?

The fans were successful in tracing Astronomer's CEO Andy Byron after he was caught having a cozy moment with the company's HR Kristin Cabot during a Coldplay concert. However, this time, the internet is coming up short in its search for the "Phillies Karen."

The names that were floated included Cheryl Richardson-Wagner and Leslie-Ann Kravitz. Richardson-Wagner came forward on Facebook and said she's not the woman everyone's looking for. She also mentioned that she's a Boston Red Sox fan as she changed her profile to the below statement:

"Ok everyone. I'm NOT the crazy Philly Mom (but I sure would love to be as thin as she is and move as fast) ... and I'm a Red Sox fan."

Meanwhile, Kravitz was also unnecessarily dragged into the controversy. The rumors had it that she was fired from Hammonton Public Schools due to online backlash. However, the school has come forward to deny any association with Phillies Karen, as they issued the following statement:

“The woman identified on social media as 'Phillies Karen' is not, and has never been an employee of the Hammonton Public Schools located in Hammonton, New Jersey. Social media and news reports indicating that she is, are incorrect. Anyone who works for our school district, attended as a student or lives in our community would obviously have caught the ball bare-handed in the first place, avoiding this entire situation.”

It remains to be seen if the fans are able to identify the Phillies Karen by the end of this week.

Edited by Krutik Jain
