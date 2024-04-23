Watch: Shohei Ohtani & Dodgers staff recreate epic fusion move from Dragon Ball Z in dugout celebration 

Shohei Ohtani is rewarding the Los Angeles Dodgers organization with every dollar they have invested in him this past offseason. And the dollars were plenty, as he had signed the biggest contract in US sports history, which stood at $700 million over 10 years.

Ohtani recently created history by smashing his 176th home run in the MLB, thereby becoming the highest home run-hitting Japanese-born player in the big leagues. His celebration was also fitting, as he recreated the epic fusion move from "Dragon Ball Z" with personnel from the Dodgers staff in the home dugout.

Take a look at the video here:

Shohei Ohtani overtook Hideki Matsui after his historic solo home run blast against the New York Mets on Monday. LA fired on all cylinders to win the last game of the series 10-0, but in the end, registered yet another home series loss, making it three in a row against the San Diego Padres, Washington Nationals and Mets.

Meanwhile, "Shotime" continues to generate mind-boggling numbers for the Dodgers. He has a batting average of .368 – which is the highest in the league – has blasted five home runs, driven in 13 RBIs and has an OPS of 1.094.

The two-way ace is not stipulated to pitch before the 2025 regular season but the damage that he is causing from the DH spot is simply amazing. His plate discipline has been simple and clear; he has hit sliders and fastballs pitched in the zone.

Shohei Ohtani has good base running speed, and his contact rate has been exceptional. He leads the charts with the top 10 most powerful base hits for the Dodgers this season.

Shohei Ohtani ties Hideki Matsui's home run record against Padres on April 12

In Game 1 of a three-game home series against the San Diego Padres, Shohei Ohtani created history by blasting his 175th home run to tie the great Hideki Matsui's record in the MLB.

"Shotime" smashed a hanging slider by Padres starting pitcher Michael King to left center field in the bottom of the first innings to get the LA Dodgers on the board in the contest.

With this blast, he tied the record for most home runs by a Japanese ballplayer, only to break it a week later on April 22, thereby claiming the sole spot in history. Shohei Ohtani is a gift that will keep on giving both on and off the diamond for the LA Dodgers for years to come.

