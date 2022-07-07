Watch: Shohei Ohtani picks apart Miami Marlins lineup with next-level performance from the mound

Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani continues to amaze fans across the sport with his brilliant pitching and clutch hitting. Tonight, Ohtani dominated the Miami Marlins' lineup, going 7 innings, zero earned runs on two hits and striking out 10 batters.

Talkin' Baseball: Shohei is through seven with 0 ER and 10 Ks



Even if you ignore what he does with the bat, dude is straight-up one of the best pitchers in baseball

Ohtani also came up clutch at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two runs batted in.

Bally Sports West



Shohei retired 6 straight batters and just knocked in 2 to give the Halos a lead

Ohtani's pitching stats are ridiculous. His record now sits at 8-4 with a 2.44 ERA. He has also struck out 111 batters in just 81 innings of work. The crazier part is that he has also hit 18 home runs as a hitter.

Overall, it is safe to say that Ohtani is following up his 2021 MVP season with perhaps another special season. If he keeps both of these offensive and pitching numbers, then he very well may repeat his crown.

Los Angeles Angels split series behind Shohei Ohtani on the mound

Ohtani pitches during tonight's Los Angeles Angels v Miami Marlins game.

The Angels improved their record to 38-45 after defeating the Marlins by a score of 5-2.

The Marlins started the game with the lead after an RBI sacrifice fly by Garrett Cooper to make it 1-0.

Bally Sports Florida: Marlins



Wendle's double makes it 2nd and 3rd and Garrett Cooper's sacrifice fly drives in Jon Berti! 1-0 Marlins!



Joey Wendle is a pure hitter.

There was little action in the game until the Angels came up to bat in the fifth inning. The team loaded the bases before Mike Trout was hit by the pitch to tie the game up at 1-1.

Jeff Fletcher: Painful RBI for Mike Trout. But still his first RBI on the trip. It's 1-1 in the 5th.



Now Ohtani with the bases loaded...

Shohei Ohtani then came up to the plate and blasted a two-run single to give the Angels a 3-1 lead.

The Angels went on to win 5-2 and Ohtani continues to prove that he is the most valuable player in all of baseball. The Angels will now travel to Baltimore to face off against the Orioles. For more news and updates, go to the Sportskeeda Baseball page.

