WATCH: Shohei Ohtani thrown out at plate following incredible defensive play by Minnesota Twins

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers met up with the Minnesota Twins in the final game of their three-game series on Wednesday. The Blue Crew is looking for the sweep, as they have beaten Minnesota in the first two games.

While down a run, Ohtani tried to score from first off a Freddie Freeman triple. However, he was gunned at the plate from a great relay throw from Alex Kirloff and Carlos Correa.

Watch the video here:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The throw just beat Ohtani at the plate. It had to be a perfect throw from both Kirloff and Correa, but they got the job done and kept the lead for the team.

Outside of the great defensive play, Correa had multiple hits on the afternoon. He has been playing great so far in this young season, hitting .324 with two doubles and a homer.

Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers have looked dominant

Los Angeles Dodgers - Shohei Ohtani (Image via Getty)

Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers have lived up to the hype they have built over the offseason. Going into Wednesday, they have compiled a 10-4 record, putting them at the top of the National League West.

It has been a total team effort from the club so far, as they have gotten great offense, defense and pitching. Mookie Betts has started the season on fire alongside Freddie Freeman. Between Betts, Ohtani and Freeman, they have nine home runs.

The pitching has also been stellar, as Tyler Glasnow shone in his Tuesday start, going seven innings and striking out 14 batters. Yamamoto also had a good last start, going five innings and striking out eight batters.

Expand Tweet

This team has lived up to expectations so far. This is going to be one tough team to take out in a series once it comes playoff time.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.