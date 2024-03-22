Watch: Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and Decoy cosplayers bust moves outside Gocheok Sky Dome stadium

Before the second and final game of the Seoul Series began, there were three cosplayers in the faces of Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Decoy busting out some dance moves outside the Gocheok Sky Dome stadium in Seoul, South Korea.

In the hilarious video, three fans tried to mimic the exact antics of the two Japanese stars and Ohtani's dog before Yoshinobu Yamamoto opened at the mound for the Los Angeles Dodgers in the top of the first innings. Yamamoto was up against the San Diego Padres' Joe Musgrove in Game 2 after LA had taken Game 1, 5-2 on Wednesday.

Shohei Ohtani continued his hot streak for the Dodgers as the two-way phenom produced a one-hit game, driving in an RBI and scoring his maiden Dodger run yesterday. Before this, Ohtani had a two-hit game on Wednesday, wherein he drove in an RBI as well.

But the same cannot be said for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who had a tough maiden outing with LA, as he was removed from the mound after pitching just one inning on his debut. He gave up five earned runs on four hits and only struck out two hitters out of the nine he faced in the top of the first innings itself.

The Seoul Series ended in a tie as the LA Dodgers took Game 1, while the San Diego Padres fought back in Game 2, much to the liking of new manager Mike Shildt, to win a high-scoring affair against their NL rivals, 15-11.

Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto are two of the most talented Japanese ballplayers

No case has to be made for the greatest two-way phenomenon in the sport of baseball because Shohei Ohtani has never failed to impress fans and media with his brute talent and amazing skill sets.

The same can be said for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who, despite his tough outing on Thursday against the Padres, is determined to impress the masses with his talents this season.

Yamamoto is a three-time Eiji Sawamura Award winner, which is equivalent to MLB's Cy Young Award; a five-time NPB All-Star; a Japan series champion with the Orix Buffaloes in 2022 and a WBC champion with Team Japan in 2023.

His accomplishments at just 25 years of age are staggering, and with time, he will likely get adjusted to the highly competitive and demanding big leagues in America, translating into a force like no other.

Meanwhile, Shohei Ohtani has already made the mark of being an otherworldly force when it comes to the major leagues since making his move from the NPB in 2016 and is now after his maiden World Series title with the LA Dodgers.

