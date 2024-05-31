WATCH: Three-time batting champ Luis Arraez teams up with The Kid Mero in basketball-themed Corona ad

When it comes to hand-eye coordination, Luis Arraez is hard to beat. A three-time MLB batting average leader, the Padres star recently put his mutli-sport skills to the test against a well-known comedian.

In a video produced for MLB's advertising partnership with Corona called "La Vida Mas Fina", Arraez appeared alongside The Kid Mero to show off their mini-basketball skills. After racing to sink the buckets, Mero emerged victorious, at which point he began to spray his bottle of beer everywhere in celebration.

"Multi-sport athlete? Luis Arraez enjoys La Vida Mas Fina with @TheKidMero #For21+. (MLB x @CoronaUSA)" - MLB

Born in Washington Heights to a Dominican family, Joel Martinez - known as The Kid Mero - is a popular writer and comedian. His content ranges from cultural observations to music reviews.

Mero is the ambassador of Corona and MLB's joint campaign, and has appeared in promotional content alongside several of the league's stars, such as Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.

While Luis Arraez may have been bested by Mero, it's not often that the Venezuelan fails to deliver. Arraez hit .316 and .354 in 2022 and 2023 respectively, earning the batting crown in both campaigns. Now a newly minted member of the San Diego Padres, Arraez' .332 batting average continues to lead the league among active hitters.

"This was a beautiful piece of hitting from Luis Arraez ...but this was a broadcasting masterclass. Excitement and restraint from Don Orsillo doing the play by play. Then, Mark Grant allows the celebration to breathe before his analysis. Perfect." - Rich Ohrnberger

Since arriving in San Diego via a trade with the Miami Marlins on May 4, Arraez has been nothing short of dominant. Apart from hitting .378/.408/.857 in 23 games, Luis Arraez has also contributed with a home run and eight RBI as his team has gone 15-11 since he arrived.

Luis Arraez stepping up for his new team in a big way

After hitting .472 over the past seven days, the 27 year-old Arraez was named the NL Player of the Week on Thursday. After receiving the distinction, the second baseman maintained his trademark humility, telling the San Diego Union-Tribune:

"I just go out there and put the ball in play. I don’t try to do too much like a lot of people. They just try to hit homers. That’s not my game. My game is to put the ball in play.”

With so much runway ahead of him in his career, pondering what levels Arraez might reach next is very exciting indeed.

