Watch: Travis d'Arnaud walks it off for Braves in sensational comeback victory over Diamondbacks 

Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud came up big in their walk-off win in the bottom of the 10th innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night. The Braves were at home in Truist Field for the first time this season after two road series against the Philadelphia Phillies and the Chicago White Sox to start their 2024 campaign.

Take a look at Travis d'Arnaud's walk-off single here:

The Braves began the comeback win after they were down 5-2 in the bottom of the eighth innings when a Ronald Acuna Jr. double helped Orlando Arcia score a run and take the score to 5-3 on the night.

Then an unimaginable bottom of the ninth innings helped the Braves tie the game 5-5 as Matt Olson's double allowed Austin Riley to score, followed by Jarred Kelenic's double, which allowed Olson to score.

It was all to play for in the 10th innings when Orlando Arcia was issued an intentional walk, and in came Forrest Wall to pinch a run for Arcia.

When Travis d'Arnaud came to the home plate next, he smashed a 0-2 ball for a walk-off single towards the left-field stands, and the ball bounced off the wall as Forrest Wall scored easily from second base to complete the comeback rally win for the Atlanta Braves.

Braves backstop Sean Murphy hasn't started swinging yet, giving more playing time to Travis d'Arnaud

While Atlanta Braves first-choice catcher Sean Murphy is still in Illinois, it has been reported that he has not yet resumed swinging inside the Braves training facilities. It looks highly unlikely that the backstop can return from Illinois on his previously expected date of April 9.

However, Murphy's oblique strain injury has provided more playing time for backstop Travis d'Arnaud, who has been sharing the catcher's role in rotation with Chadwick Tromp.

The 35-year-old is a seasoned catcher in the big leagues and has been with the Braves since the 2020 season. d'Arnaud previously spent six seasons with the New York Mets before sharing a year's worth of playing time with three different ballclubs – the Mets, Dodgers and Rays – in 2019.

He certainly proved his worth and selection preference over Chadwick Tromp on Friday night as he smashed the walk-off single to secure the Atlanta Braves' victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

