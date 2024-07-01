WATCH: WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan throws the ceremonial pitch at Fenway Park ahead of Red Sox vs Padres finale

The reigning WWE Women's Champion, Liv Morgan, threw the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park ahead of the Red Sox vs. Padres series finale as a part of The Liv Morgan Revenge Tour on Sunday. Morgan walked to the mound while showcasing her World Championship belt and ended up throwing a decent looper into the hands of the catcher behind home plate.

Take a look at the video of the ceremonial first pitch from Fenway Park here:

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Liv Morgan is set to defend her WWE Women's World Championship title against challenger Zelina Velga on Monday Night Raw, which is scheduled to take place at the home of the reigning 2024 NBA champion Boston Celtics, TD Garden, on July 1, 2024.

"I love every time we get to perform here. The crowd always brings so much energy... I'm so excited to perform in front of them," said Liv Morgan ahead of her title defense at TD Garden on Monday Night Raw.

Expand Tweet

Morgan's inaugural pitch set the tone for a mouth-watering series finale between the Boston Red Sox and the San Diego Padres, as the Padres were looking to sweep the Sox at home.

San Diego had outscored the home team 20 to three in the first two games of the three-game series. Manny Machado and company overpowered the Red Sox bullpen from the onset, and a revitalized defense helped them take the first two games and the series away from Boston.

Red Sox fight back to win the series finale against the Padres on Sunday

The Boston Red Sox rediscovered their bats ahead of series finale against the SD Padres on Sunday. Boston won the game 4-1 and avoided a series sweep at home in Fenway Park.

Sox left-fielder Jarren Duran and third baseman Rafael Devers crushed a home run each as starting pitcher Josh Winckowski shutout the Padres in his five innings pitched, which set the tone for the relief pitchers in the bullpen.

The Boston bullpen gave up only one run as they sealed a much-needed victory at home. The Red Sox will now hit the road to play two separate three-game series against the Miami Marlins and the NY Yankees starting Tuesday at LoanDepot Park.