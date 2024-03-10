WATCH: Yankees icon Roger Clemens takes mound for Savannah Bananas nearly 20 years after MLB retirement

Roger Clemens is an MLB icon and the former New York Yankees pitcher took the mound for the Savannah Bananas on Saturday. The Bananas are an exciting team where baseball meets entertainment and they always put on a show for fans across the country.

With seven Cy Young Awards to his name, Clemens is something akin to baseball royalty and Jomboy Media shared a video of him in action for the Bananas on X:

"Roger Clemens took the mound as a Savannah Banana tonight. Historic"

Clemens' final season came back in 2007 with the New York Yankees and he won two World Series in his career with the franchise. While the 61-year-old surrendered a two-run single at Minute Maid Park, fans cheered him on as he ultimately gave up three hits and three runs in one-third of an inning.

Clemens was joined by some other big names, as Roy Oswalt and Josh Reddick also took part as the Bananas beat the Party Animals in Houston. The Bananas took to X to thank everyone for their support:

"Wow, wow, wow. Houston, thank you for a historic night of Banana Ball. Nothing quite like a walk off win in front of 41,000 fans in our MLB Stadium Debut.

"On top of that we had Roger Clemens and Roy Oswalt suit up in yellow and take the mound, a dance number that'll stop you in your tracks, and so much more. You made our dreams come true this weekend, Houston. 💛

"Now it's time to call Baton Rouge - see you this weekend!"

Roger Clemens lays down challenge to Barstool podcaster

Roger Clemens was in the news recently after videos of him pitching made the rounds on social media, and he asked if anyone would like to face him. Enter Barstool's Marty Mush, who replied to the tweet in no uncertain terms:

"Roger I would absolutely smoke you right back up the middle. Already have a hit against an MLB pitcher let me in."

Clemens was not going to back down and responded:

"You’re not touching Mr. Splitty."

As to whether this will take place is not confirmed at this stage, but Mush does have a hit on a Trevor Bauer pitch to his name.

