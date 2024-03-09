"You're not touching Mr. Splitty" - MLB icon Roger Clemens challenges Barstool podcaster's bold claim after hit against Trevor Bauer

Roger Clemens won seven Cy Young Awards and was a two-time World Series champion in his accolade-filled career.

The 61-year-old is still working up his arm, as he recently released a video of himself pitching inside a batting cage. Taking to X (formerly called Twitter). Clemens also asked if anyone would like to face him.

"Who wants to get in the box," Clemens said.

Marty Mush from the Barstool podcast, who only a few days ago went viral for getting some hits off former Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer, reacted to Clemens' challenge.

Full of confidence, Mush not only accepted the challenge but also proclaimed that he would smoke the pitcher from the plate.

"Roger I would absolutely smoke you right back up the middle. Already have a hit against a MLB pitcher let me in," Mush replied to the tweet.

Roger Clemens was not going to be pushed over, as he said that Mush wouldn't even touch his splitters at the plate.

"You’re not touching Mr. Splitty," Clemens said.

Not too long ago, Mush's at-bat against Trevor Bauer went viral. The Barstool podcaster became a fan-favorite as he mustered some hits against Bauer.

Roger Clemens on Yankees' 2024 season

The New York Yankees haven't won a World Series since 2009, but following a decent offseason, they should be at least make the postseason in 2024.

Roger Clemens recently gave his two cents on the Yankees situation from the perspective of their fanbase and how the team could produce a good postseason.

"I guarantee you it's weighing on Cash and Brian Cashman and Boony. I mean, really all the teams that I played on, even in Boston too.

"When you have the fan base that you have, they love the game. They show up after work. They take their tie and jacket off, get a beer and a dog, and here we go," Clemens said to SI.

According to Roger Clemens, the key for the Yankees will be to stay healthy and have a good front-pitch rotation to have a deep postseason run.

"I mean, they have to stay healthy. I mean, that's the key," Clemens added.

"They better have a one-two punch at the front of the rotation because you've got to have that in October, and you better throw some leather at him. You better be able to catch it."

It remains to be seen if the Yankees can end their long World Series drought this year.

