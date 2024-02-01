"We already tried, too expensive" - Braves' Alex Anthopoulos opens up on why team couldn't pull off Dylan Cease trade

The Atlanta Braves have been quite busy this offseason, making trades and improving their bullpen. They recently acquired J.P. Martinez from the Texas Rangers. The Braves have built a well-rounded roster by making several moves this offseason, but fans are not satisfied.

Recently, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos was confronted by fans asking about trading for Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease. Anthopoulos responded:

“We already tried, too expensive."

Already having a good roster after several moves this offseason, the Braves are being very cautious about making any risky moves. Meanwhile, the White Sox have been open to trading Cease since the start of the offseason.

Although there has been interest from teams, there has been little progress due to the price being high. The Chicago White Sox are in no hurry to trade Cease for a few good reasons.

The reliever’s contract won’t be much of a burden on the the White Sox's 2024 payroll, as it's worth $8 million for the upcoming season. As the player is still under contract for the next two years, they still have the option to trade him at a later date for more valuable returns.

Last season, Cease disappointed with a 4.58 ERA and 1.42 WHIP. He has a 11.8 WAR in the last three seasons, with 2.4 WAR in 2023.

White Sox might trade Braves target Dylan Cease to the Mariners

On Jan. 28, it was reported by Bob Nightengale of USA Today that the Seattle Mariners are in talks with the White Sox for the right-handed Dylan Cease.

The Mariners are reportedly looking to trade Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo to get their hands on Cease. A deal doesn’t appear to be close at this time, and if a trade with Seattle doesn’t happen, the White Sox will likely hold Cease until the start of the 2024 season.

If Cease replaces Miller or Woo in the Mariners’ rotation, it would provide the club a bit more certainty, as the rotation is largely dependent on young players.

