We asked AI to compare MLB icons to cricket legends on eve of CWC final (& the answer left us awestruck)

Chat GPT, AI, Sage POE, Cortana, Alexa, etc., all have one thing in common. Yes, you guessed it right; they are all artificial intelligence software used for varied purposes in life. MLB fans adore their superstars on the field, and some might even wonder if that player could have flourished in some other sport.

Cricket is the closest equipment-wise and partially rule-wise sport to baseball. With the ODI World Cup final between India and Australia playing out on Sunday, fans are witnessing the sport's global rise. So, we asked Chat GPT to draw comparisons between baseball players and international cricketers. Here are the results.

Chat GPT generated comparisons between MLB players and International Cricketers

Babe Ruth (MLB) vs. Sir Don Bradman (Cricket):

"Babe Ruth's revolutionary impact on baseball extended beyond the sheer power of his hitting. His charismatic personality and unmatched ability to change the game's dynamics contributed significantly to the sport's popularity in the United States. Sir Don Bradman, though cricket traditionally doesn't emphasize power hitting, stands as a legend for his extraordinary ability to dominate bowlers and maintain a consistently unmatched batting average. His statistical prowess and influence on the game draw parallels to Ruth's transformative impact on baseball."

Ruth is arguably one of the greatest to have played baseball and won many accolades as a Yankee. On the other hand, legendary Australian batter Sir Bradman still has the most exclusive and unbreakable record of the highest run rate in test cricket, standing at a whopping 99.94.

Derek Jeter (MLB) vs. Sachin Tendulkar (Cricket):

"A stalwart shortstop for the New York Yankees, Jeter's leadership, defensive prowess, and clutch performances in crucial moments earned him immense respect. Often referred to as the 'Little Master,' Tendulkar is a cricket icon known for his graceful batting, versatility, and numerous records, including being the highest run-scorer in international cricket."

Jeter became the face and the captain of the Yankees when New York had been struggling to seal a fall classic in their favor. Derek transformed the Bronx Bombers into his own dynasty as we went on to win five World Series titles with the Yanks. Former Indian batter Tendulkar is considered the "God of Cricket" by many, and his records in the game still stand rock solid.

Cy Young (MLB) vs. Shane Warne (Cricket):

"Cy Young, holding the record for the most career wins in MLB, epitomized pitching excellence. His durability and consistency on the mound set a standard for generations of baseball pitchers. In cricket, Shane Warne, one of the greatest spin bowlers, showcased the art of leg-spin deliveries, comparable to the impact of elite pitchers in baseball. Warne's ability to spin the ball and deceive batsmen, coupled with his strategic brilliance, solidified his status as a cricketing icon."

Cy Young created history whenever he used to step out on the mound. With the greatest pitchers of the modern era chasing a trophy named after the legendary pitcher, it is self-explanatory what a monumental figure he was in baseball.

Legendary Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne raked in more than 700 test wickets and was renowned for making the lives of hitters difficult during high-profile games.

Mike Trout (MLB) vs. Virat Kohli (Cricket):

"Widely regarded as the best current MLB player, Trout's combination of power, speed, and defensive skills as an outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels has made him a standout. Virat Kohli: The former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kohli is known for his aggressive batting style, chasing down targets, and setting high standards for fitness and consistency."

Indian batter Virat Kohli is a global icon and the face of international cricket. He is breaking record after record, and he has already etched his name into the history books of world cricket. Meanwhile, Trout signed a mammoth deal with the LA Angels and has been raking in RBIs and smashing home runs since then.

Barry Bonds (MLB) vs. Brian Lara (Cricket):

"Barry Bonds, known for his record-breaking home run achievements, was a feared batter whose power hitting and offensive prowess left an indelible mark on baseball. Bonds' impact is reflected in numerous records, including the single-season and career home run records. In cricket, Brian Lara's elegant yet powerful batting style set him apart. Holding the record for the highest individual score in Test cricket, Lara's ability to dominate bowling attacks with flair draws parallels to Bonds' dominance in baseball, emphasizing the universal appeal of powerful batting across sports."

Mariano Rivera (MLB) vs. Muttiah Muralitharan (Cricket):

"Widely regarded as the greatest closer in MLB history, Rivera's cut fastball and postseason success with the New York Yankees earned him legendary status. A Sri Lankan off-spin bowler, Muralitharan holds the record for the most wickets in both Test and One Day International cricket. His unorthodox bowling action and ability to spin the ball sharply set him apart."

Rivera was the greatest closer in Yankee history. The ace Panamese pitcher closed several games for the Bronx Bombers and won five Fall Classics with them. Sri Lankan off-spinner Muralitharan, on the other hand, is the leading wicket-taker in test cricket and is touted to be the greatest bowler of all time. His unorthodox bowling style always caught batters off guard.

