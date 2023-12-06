We asked AI to compare MLB stars to Naruto characters (and its replies were beyond perfect)

The MLB is loaded with a wide array of characters, much like one of the most popular Japanese manga series of all time: Naruto. The combination of books, films, and TV shows has made the series a massive hit in North America.

Much like pop culture phenomenons like Friends and Sex and the City, fans of Naruto have identified with characters from the series. Those die-hard fans have also compared others to the series, having fun to decide which characters they would be. We turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Bard to determine which characters MLB stars would be.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A closer look at which Naruto characters MLB stars would be according to AI

#1. Shohei Ohtani as Naruto Uzumaki

Shohei Ohtani is one of the most unique talents in baseball, thanks to his two-way versatility. Google Bard has decided to match Ohtani with Naruto Uzumaki for multiple reasons, including his talents, ambitions, and Naruto's Rasengan, which AI believes is the same as Shohei's ability to hit and pitch.

#2. Aaron Judge as Sasuke Uchiha

Google Bard believes Aaron Judge's immense talent and potential perfectly match Sasuke Uchiha. The New York Yankees captain is a natural leader, something else the artificial intelligence believes matches him to Sasuke Uchiha.

#3. Mike Trout as Kakashi Hatake

Both considered masters of their fields, Google Bard believes that Kakashi Hatake is best personified by modern legend Mike Trout. The Los Angeles Angels superstar's ability to read pitches has been compared to Kakashi's Sharingan.

Google Bard has compared baseball's biggest stars to Naruto characters

4. Jacob deGrom as Rock Lee

Jacob deGrom, though plagued by injuries in recent seasons, has been one of the hardest workers in the league. Much like Rock Lee's Taijutsu, deGrom's mastery of his pitching mechanics makes him one of the most deadly in the majors.

5. Mookie Betts as Gaara

Calm, cool, and collected, both Mookie Betts and Gaara possess an immense level of power inside. Google Bard believes that Gaara's sand manipulation replicates Betts' defensive versatility.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.