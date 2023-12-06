We asked AI to predict the 2024 National League MVP (& its pick is going to surprise a lot of fans)

During the 2023 season, MLB fans witnessed a miraculous season from Ronald Acuna Jr. to win the National League MVP Award. Through 159 regular-season games, he hit .337/.416/.596 with 41 home runs and a league-leading 73 stolen bases.

With the offseason upon us, we wondered who may have the best shot to win the 2024 National League MVP Award, so we asked AI. Its answer may ruffle some feathers in the community.

AI likes Fernando Tatis Jr. to win the 2024 National League MVP Award

AI Google Bard sees Fernando Tatis Jr. as the favorite to win the National League MVP Award. They see Tatis as a strong candidate for several reasons, including his two-way potential, desire to prove himself, and his team's contention.

"A healthy Tatis Jr. is a game-changer. He missed significant time in 2023 due to injuries, but when he played, he was electric. A full, healthy season could unlock his MVP potential" - AI Google Bard.

Tatis missed some games last season. He dealt with a sore shoulder from his surgery in 2022 and was hampered by an ankle injury midway into the season. Despite this, he still hit .257/.322/.449 with 25 home runs and 29 stolen bases.

"Tatis Jr. isn't just a hitter, he's also a Gold Glove-caliber defender. His ability to impact the game on both sides of the ball gives him an edge in the MVP race" - AI Google Bard.

Tatis is coming off a season where he won a Gold Glove and a Platinum Glove Award. While he was originally expected to be the team's shortstop, he has flourished in the outfield.

Rarely do you see a player make a drastic position change and meet expectations right away. This speaks to how great of a ballplayer Tatis is and is something a Nationa League MVP should be able to do.

"Tatis is a rare breed - a player who can hit for both power and average while also stealing plenty of bases. This combination makes him incredibly valuable and exciting to watch" - AI Google Bard.

Tatis can do it all at the plate. He can hit for contact or power and is a menace on the basepaths. During his career, he has yet to steal less than 11 bases during a season.

"After missing significant time in 2023, tatis Jr. will be eager to prove his doubters wrong and solidify himself as one of the best players in baseball. This motivation could fuel an MVP-caliber season" - AI Google Bard.

AI also sees this as being a prove-it year for Tatis. He is eager to prove himself after the PED incident and missing all of 2022. Most of that could be erased with a National League MVP Award.

"The Padres are a young, exciting team with a bright future. If they can contend for a division title or a World Series berth, Tatis Jr.'s individual stats will likely be eye-popping, boosting his MVP candidacy" - AI Google Bard.

The Padres are an exciting team with a good core group returning. With Tatis's help, they could have World Series aspirations.

While AI likes Fernando Tatis Jr. to win the National League MVP, Mookie Betts and Ronald Acuna Jr. are others to consider for the award.

