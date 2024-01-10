We asked AI to predict what the Dodgers' 2024 season could look like (& its reply won't please Yankees fans)

It's safe to say that the Los Angeles Dodgers have won the offseason. The iconic Californian franchise shook the MLB universe because of their incredible spending spree which saw the team hand out more than a billion dollars in contracts.

Expand Tweet

"The Dodgers have spent nearly as much as the other 29 MLB teams combined this offseason" - @BRWalkoff

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Among the team's notable signings and trade acquisitions were Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow, Teoscar Hernandez, and Manuel Margot. Because of these moves, many experts and fans believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as the favorites in the National League to reach the World Series.

Even though Los Angeles has made a number of roster additions, there are some weaknesses on the current roster that some have pointed to as potential reasons why they will not win it all. The club has questions surrounding the pitching rotation, bullpen, and infield, however, it's tough to deny their star-studded lineup.

Expand Tweet

"Yes. You spent over a billion dollars in 2 months. It’s WS or bust every year until mookie freeman and ohtani are bums." - @TraeRiesgraf

When predicting how Los Angeles will do next season, it's sometimes difficult to separate personal feelings from the analysis. To avoid this, we turned to the artificial intelligence program Google Bard to predict how the Dodgers will do next year.

Google Bard has big expectations for Los Angeles

Google Bard predicts that the Los Angeles Dodgers will win the 2024 World Series

It may be an unpopular opinion because of the number of fans annoyed with their spending, but the artificial intelligence program believes that a World Series title is in the cards for 2024. Google Bard believes that the offense, which will feature Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani will cause problems all season, leading the league in runs and home runs.

En route to a World Series title, the A.I. program believes that Los Angeles will face off against and defeat both the San Diego Padres and New York Yankees. Google Bard believes that the club will not only collect its eighth World Series title but that this will kick off a dynasty.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.

Poll : Will the Dodgers win it all in 2024? Nope Yes! 0 votes