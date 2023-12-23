We asked AI to predict which free agents the Mets will sign after missing out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto (& it's prophecy will revive hope within fanbase)

Late Thursday night, the New York Mets and its fanbase learned they had lost out on signing top-rated pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Yamamoto agreed to a record-breaking 12-year, $325 million contract with the Dodgers.

Yamamoto now joins Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow on a loaded Dodgers squad, who are set to be contenders for years. Aside from those three, the team has stars like Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman, and Will Smith.

Losing out on Yamamoto stings, but we asked AI to predict where the team could pivot in free agency. Its answer could provoke some excitement throughout the fanbase.

AI believes the Mets will take a stab at the remaining top free agents on the board

Jordan Montgomery is one of the first players that AI believes the Amazins could try and land. He is coming off a stellar season with the St. Louis Cardinals and Texas Rangers.

Montgomery really shined in the postseason. He held a 3-1 record with a 2.90 ERA on 31 innings of work. He was the reason the Rangers won their first World Series title last season.

Another player AI points to is Blake Snell. Snell is coming off an NL Cy young season with the Padres. He was one of the few bright spots on a roster that wildly underperformed last season.

Snell will likely attract the attention of more than a handful of teams with Yamamoto now off the board. He will be somebody that could be hard to pull away from other teams.

On the offensive side of things, AI has pointed to Cody Bellinger as a likely target. Bellinger is coming off a year where he bet on himself. During a contract year, he hit .307/.356/.525 with 26 home runs and 97 RBIs.

Signing Bellinger would provide a boost to the Mets' offense. And for a team that shares a division with the Atlanta Braves, they need all the offensive help they can get.

Lastly, AI believes top-rated relief pitcher Josh Hader could be a great fit. The team has expressed their desire to upgrade their bullpen, and Hader is one of the best in the game. Craig Kimbrel is also off the board, as he recently signed a deal with the Baltimore Orioles.

While the Mets have missed out on Yamamoto, pivoting to these players could excite the fanbase. There are plenty of good players still without a home for the 2024 season that could be game-changers.

