We asked AI to predict what the MLB landscape would like when GTA 6 finally comes out (& its replies may age well)

It's safe to say that the trailer release for GTA 6 broke the internet. Arguably the most popular video game franchise in the world, the next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto universe looks to continue breaking ground when it comes to the limits that they can push.

There is only one issue with the trailer for GTA 6. It showed that the game is not scheduled to be released sometime in 2025. While that is only two years away from now, the fact that there were 12 years potentially between the fifth and sixth games suggests that the 2025 date could be pushed back.

That said, we took to artificial intelligence to see what the MLB landscape could look like by the time Grand Theft Auto 6 is released.

Here's a closer look at how the MLB landscape could look when GTA 6 is released

#1. Reigning World Series champions

San Diego Padres fans can rejoice, as artificial intelligence believes that the Friars will have finally won the World Series by the time Grand Theft Auto 6 is released. Google Bard believes the team's young core will have reached their primes, leading the franchise to their first-ever championship.

#2. Reigning American League and National League MVPs

Although the artificial intelligence program envisions the Padres winning the World Series, it may come as a surprise that it believes that Ronald Acuna Jr. will win the National League MVP yet again.

In the American League, Google Bard predicts that the Chicago White Sox will have righted the ship when GTA 6 is released, with Luis Robert Jr. winning the AL MVP.

Google Bard makes some bold predictions for the MLB landscape when GTA 6 is released

#3. Where will Shohei Ohtani be playing?

Google Bard believes that Shohei Ohtani will be a key member of the Los Angeles Dodgers. This may happen this weekend, so Ohtani will likely be back pitching when the game is released.

#4. Will the MLB finally have robot umpires?

Perhaps artificial intelligence is trying to land other machines jobs. The program predicts that the MLB will have implemented an early form of robotic umpires by Grand Theft Auto's release.

#5. Who will be the MLB Commissioner?

Although he may not be beloved by fans, Rob Manfred has a good standing with MLB owners, which is why the artificial intelligence program believes he will still be running the league.

Google Bard made some bold predictions for the MLB landscape when GTA 6 is released

#6. Additional predictions

Google Bard believes that by the time GTA 6 is released, the MLB will have expanded to 32 teams. It also mentioned increased reliance on analytics, as well as a great fan experience at live games, including interactive activities.

