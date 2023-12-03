We asked AI which team will sign Blake Snell in Free Agency (& its prophecy makes perfect sense)

In this fast-paced world filled with artificial intelligence, an individual cannot often say that they are unable to find the solution to a query related to work, school, or college. The reason is that various AI software allow users to fulfill the requirements for most questions.

One such AI tool that Google's parent firm developed is Google Bard. We used this AI software to generate some wishful results regarding the highly sought-after pitcher this offseason, Blake Snell.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

AI responds as to which team will sign Blake Snell this offseason

Response achieved using Google Bard

The AI predicted that the Philadelphia Phillies are being touted as the final destination for the ace LHP before the start of next season. The Phillies are in the market to increase the depth of their bullpen.

Having already re-signed their ace starter, Aaron Nola, to a monumental contract extension, Philadelphia seeks more firepower in the pen, but it is easier said than done.

Financial resources and a need for a top starter are the main reasons for signing Blake Snell. The Phillies GM Dave Dombrowski doesn't shy away from splurging large amounts of capital on talent that matters.

Last offseason, they sealed the deal for star shortstop Trea Turner from the Dodgers and saw how well he flourished at the top of the batting order. Also, having three ace starters is always better than two.

A few responses from AI:

Snell's Desrie to win: "Snell has stated that he wants to play for a contender. The Phillies are a team with World Series aspirations, which could appeal to him."

Competition: "While other teams like the Dodgers and Giants are interested in Snell, their rotations are not as depleted as the Phillies. This gives Philadelphia a slight edge in their pursuit."

Expand Tweet

The Phillies and Snell have been in contact this summer, so it makes sense that they would be interested in him. The left-hander is a two-time Cy Young winner, having won the title with Tampa Bay in 2018 and the Padres in 2023, and is only among the few to have won it in both leagues.

Following a pair of disappointing seasons in San Diego, he made a strong comeback in his contract year, going 14-9 with an MLB-best 2.25 ERA. Philadelphia will definitely monitor his updates this offseason.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.