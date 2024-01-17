"We should be competing for a playoff spot" - Mets' David Stearns optimistic about team's performance in 2024 season

New York Mets president of baseball operations David Stearns feels good about the 2024 season as he fully expects his squad to be competitive.

The Amazins are coming off a pretty lackluster season. They were sellers at the trade deadline last year and finished the season with a record of 75-87, putting them in fourth place in the NL East.

The team has not made too much noise during the offseason yet. But despite that, Stearns believes the Mets will be different in the upcoming season, and they will be competing for a postseason spot. He joined Mets Hot Stove to express his excitement, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We should be competing for a playoff spot. We should be building a team that has the ability to make the playoffs. And that's certainly the expectation for our team."

Given how strong the National League East is, it will be tough for the Mets to make the postseason. They will have to be at their best all season long with the way the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies look.

"I believe that we'll be able to meet that expectation. And we should have exciting baseball in September and October for our fans to be proud of," said Stearns.

David Stearns fully believes the team can get the job done. While they have not made any big splashes in free agency this offseason, they have made some solid moves to fill some holes.

Will David Stearns' Mets flip the switch in the upcoming season?

Pittsburgh Pirates v New York Mets

Heading into the offseason, David Stearns knew the Mets desperately needed to address their starting rotation. They were in on Yoshinobu Yamamoto but lost him to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

They went out and signed Luis Severino and Sean Manea, and traded for Adrian Houser. While none of those names are as big as Yamamoto's, they are a capable bunch.

Expand Tweet

They also acquired outfielder Harrison Bader to help bolster the offense. When healthy, Bader is fantastic. However, staying on the field has been something of an issue for him.

Expand Tweet

Last year, he split his season with the New York Yankees and Cincinnati Reds. During that time, he hit .232/.274/.348 with seven home runs and 40 RBIs through 98 games.

This team can be a sneaky good ballclub if everyone can stay healthy. Do not be surprised if they come out hot this upcoming season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.