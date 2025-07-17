“We didn’t really talk” - Mookie Betts reveals what went down when $162,000,000 man Freddie Freeman first walked into Dodgers camp

In 2022, Freddie Freeman's stint with the Atlanta Braves came to an end. While many teams tried to pursue his signature, the popular baseball star signed a six-year $162 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Ad

This change in team was massive, as Freeman had spent 11 years in Atlanta. Mookie Betts from the Dodgers revealed what went down when Freeman first walked into the Dodgers camp.

On X (formerly called Twitter), MLB Network shared footage from Freeman's yet-to-be-released documentary, "Driven: The Freddie Freeman Story." where Betts spoke about their first interaction (0:29 onwards):

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You may know a couple guys, but they don't know your routine. They don't know how you like things. They don't know you. It's just a lot. It's just you're here on an island by yourself, and you've to figure out how to get to know everyone.

Ad

Trending

"We didn't really talk. Like we were just in the same space. … So I was like, 'Hey Freddie, look. I understand the situation you are in. We don't have to talk. That's cool. But just know I am here for you if you ever need anything.'"

You can check what Mookie Betts said below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

While the duo might not have spoken to each other during Freeman's initial days at the Dodgers, they share a close friendship now and were a part of the victorious team that beat the Yankees in the 2024 World Series.

Freddie Freeman describes his initial interaction with Mookie Betts at the Los Angeles Dodgers

While Mookie Betts gave his account of what happened when Freddie Freeman had first entered the Dodgers camp, in the same video Freeman recalled what Betts told him and labelled it as the start of their relationship: (0:59)

Ad

"Yeah, Mookie comes up to me, he's like, 'Hey, I have been to a new team. If you need anything, I am here for you. I am cool if you don't.' But you know how Mookie is. He's like, 'just let me know.' And so, that was the start of our relationship."

Freeman's stint with the Los Angeles Dodgers has been fruitful. This season, he has amassed 317 at-bats with an average of .297 and has 46 runs, 10 home runs and 49 RBIs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Varun Anand Bhat Varun is a Golf and MLB journalist for Sportskeeda with over 4 years of work experience in his bag. Currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he worked for many sites, including EssentiallySports, FanSided, Khel Now, Get Football, and a few others.



Varun is a fan of golfer Scottie Scheffler due to the latter’s mindset, and he admires Aaron Judge and his ability to keep being consistent. As a purist golf fan, he would love to compete at the Masters if given the opportunity, but is also happy with LIV Golf driving more eyeballs towards the sport. If he gets the chance to play for an MLB team, he would love to play for the New York Yankees.



Varun’s mantra for writing factually correct feature articles is thorough verification. Another key element in his writing is staying updated with both sports through the official websites of pro wrestling and Golf. He has had the privilege of interviewing MMA legend Greg Jackson in his career so far.



Varun likes to spend his free time reading or writing poetry and fiction. He also plans to learn and play golf in his spare time. Know More