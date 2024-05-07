"We gave him twice as much money...and he keeps proving why" - Walker Buehler praises $700 million star Shohei Ohtani following triumphant return

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani has been an MLB sensation since he joined the team this offseason. Ohtani signed a record 10-year, $700 million contract extension with the Dodgers. His teammate, Walker Buehler, recently spoke about the deal.

"He's the best player ever. We gave him twice as much money as anyone has ever made in this game, and he keeps proving why we did that. He's incredible," Buehler said (via Doug McKain).

Walker Buehler, who had his first start and win for the Dodgers after almost two years on Monday, said it’s quite understandable why he has such a great payroll. Ohtani's two-way ability makes him special for any team. However, he won't be pitching again until 2025 after hurting his elbow back in August 2023.

On Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, Ohtani hit two home runs, one of which went a distance of about 464 feet. This was also the 17th multi-homer game of his career. The Dodgers eventually won the game 5-1.

On Monday against the Miami Marlins, he hit a home run that went a distance of about 441 feet.

Shohei Ohtani has played in three All-Star games and received the Silver Slugger Award three times. Ohtani's fitness and MVP-level performance give the Dodgers a good chance to have a deep run this postseason.

Shohei Ohtani wins the Weekly Award

Shohei Ohtani has hit the league-leading 11 home runs this season and has 27 RBIs as of now. He was awarded the title of National League Player of the Week on Monday starting on April 29th and ending on Sunday.

Shohei Ohtani had a massive performance last week. He had three home runs, has an RBI of seven, and has scored six runs. This was the eighth Player of the Week award win for him in his career.

Manager Dave Roberts was quite happy with his majestic home run hit on Sunday that went straight into the left centre field and had praised him.

“He just keeps doing things that we just hadn’t seen haven’t seen before.”

The two-way star continues to dominate the league with his elite performances.

