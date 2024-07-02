  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB Regular Season
  • "We got to be better than this in 2024 with replay" - A.J. Pierzynski frustrated with MLB's arbitrary replay rules

"We got to be better than this in 2024 with replay" - A.J. Pierzynski frustrated with MLB's arbitrary replay rules

By bobopgoswami
Modified Jul 02, 2024 14:00 GMT
MLB: Atlanta Braves at Colorado Rockies
"We got to be better than this in 2024 with replay." - A.J. Pierzynski frustrated with MLB's arbitrary replay rules (Photo Credit: Imagn)

Former Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski launched a scathing attack on the arbitrary rules regarding the usage of video replay, terming the prevailing system of the MLB as "stupidity." The two-time All-Star questioned whether MLB is using all the available technology to help the umpires make the right calls on the field.

Pierzynski aired his thoughts on "Foul Territory" this Monday in response to a controversial decision from the Houston Astros vs. New York Mets game the previous night.

"We got to be better than this in 2024 with replay. We’ve got to come up with better rules, too, like what can be replayed and what can’t,” Pierzynski said.
also-read-trending Trending

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was adjudged to have grounded out, although replays suggested that the ball had ricocheted off of his foot. However, MLB rules do not allow the umpires to use video replays for such calls.

Therefore, the original decision was not overturned, and the Astros could not make a challenge on the call either.

Altuve ultimately lost his cool at the outcome and vented his anger at the officials, which resulted in a rare ejection for the Venezuelan. Despite his dismissal, the Astros eventually defeated the Mets 10-5 in extra innings.

A.J. Pierzynski takes a dig at MLB's partial use of technology

A.J. Pierzynski feels that the MLB is not doing enough to employ all the available technology (Photo Credit: Imagn)
A.J. Pierzynski feels that the MLB is not doing enough to employ all the available technology (Photo Credit: Imagn)

During the podcast, A.J. Pierzynski wondered why the MLB is not using all the technology available. He gave an example of a heat camera that could have detected Altuve's controversial out.

“They have a camera," Pierzynski said. Fox used it for one World Series, where it’s a heat camera, and you can see when something hits it. It’s like black and white; it’ll turn (a different color) because of the friction. So, I know that the technology is out there. But I just don’t understand how certain things aren’t reviewable."

According to the current rules, video replays cannot be used to check foul balls or swings. But despite the growing criticism of the replay system, MLB is unlikely to implement changes to it any time soon.

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी