"We got to be better than this in 2024 with replay" - A.J. Pierzynski frustrated with MLB's arbitrary replay rules

Former Chicago White Sox catcher A.J. Pierzynski launched a scathing attack on the arbitrary rules regarding the usage of video replay, terming the prevailing system of the MLB as "stupidity." The two-time All-Star questioned whether MLB is using all the available technology to help the umpires make the right calls on the field.

Pierzynski aired his thoughts on "Foul Territory" this Monday in response to a controversial decision from the Houston Astros vs. New York Mets game the previous night.

"We got to be better than this in 2024 with replay. We’ve got to come up with better rules, too, like what can be replayed and what can’t,” Pierzynski said.

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve was adjudged to have grounded out, although replays suggested that the ball had ricocheted off of his foot. However, MLB rules do not allow the umpires to use video replays for such calls.

Therefore, the original decision was not overturned, and the Astros could not make a challenge on the call either.

Altuve ultimately lost his cool at the outcome and vented his anger at the officials, which resulted in a rare ejection for the Venezuelan. Despite his dismissal, the Astros eventually defeated the Mets 10-5 in extra innings.

A.J. Pierzynski takes a dig at MLB's partial use of technology

A.J. Pierzynski feels that the MLB is not doing enough to employ all the available technology (Photo Credit: Imagn)

During the podcast, A.J. Pierzynski wondered why the MLB is not using all the technology available. He gave an example of a heat camera that could have detected Altuve's controversial out.

“They have a camera," Pierzynski said. Fox used it for one World Series, where it’s a heat camera, and you can see when something hits it. It’s like black and white; it’ll turn (a different color) because of the friction. So, I know that the technology is out there. But I just don’t understand how certain things aren’t reviewable."

According to the current rules, video replays cannot be used to check foul balls or swings. But despite the growing criticism of the replay system, MLB is unlikely to implement changes to it any time soon.

