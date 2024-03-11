"We got a new player here" - Dodgers manager Dave Roberts startled as actor Will Ferrell crashes Dodgers camp for a side-splitting surprise

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts received a surprise visit from comedian/actor/poducer Hollywood star Will Ferrell at the team's spring training base, the Camelback Ranch. Roberts was answering questions during a media session, talking about certain players in the LA lineup when Ferrell startled the Dodgers manager.

Roberts then joked about Ferrell's baseball experience, introducing him as a new signing:

"Aye!! We have got Will Ferrell here guys. He has had a track of playing in the Cactus League years ago and it did go great but he hit all the teams, so we are going to give him another shot. So we have got an older club so we have got a new player right now, Will Ferrell." - Dave Roberts on Will Ferrell

Back in 2015, Will Ferrell took it upon himself to play for ten different MLB teams on a single day in Arizona during spring training. Ferrell made an appearance for either side in the following five games: Mariners vs. Athletics, Cubs vs. Angels, White Sox vs. Giants, Padres vs. Dodgers, and Reds vs. Diamondbacks. Will Ferrell, in collaboration with HBO, achieved this feat for two charitable trusts, the College of Cancer and Stand Up to Cancer.

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred applauded the actor for his grand gesture for a social cause and exclaimed,

"Will is a big fan of our game and many of us in baseball — among our clubs, players and our millions of fans — are big fans of his. Major League Baseball is happy to take part in what will surely be a fun and memorable day for a great cause." - Rob Manfred on Will Ferrell in 2015

Last year, the entire Dodgers lineup and manager Dave Roberts took it upon themselves to promote movie night inside the Dodger stadium during the holiday season. The movie featured was Will Ferrell's kid-friendly feature film, "Elf."

Ferrell's love for baseball has always kept him close to the Dodger nation, as he is a proud supporter of everything LA, which we got to relive after witnessing the warm embrace between him and the LA manager on Sunday.

Dave Roberts provided his justification of moving Betts to shortstop and Lux to second base

Gold Glover and All-Star Mookie Betts was recently shifted to shortstop by LA Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, with Lux moving to second base. Lux hasn't looked well in his default position all spring, so the change wasn't shocking to many.

Roberts didn't hesitate to take the necessary action because Lux's defensive play raised some red flags. In his most recent media interview, Roberts explained why he started Betts at shortstop instead of Gavin Lux.

"Where we’re at on the calendar, just to make this move right now, it’s something that the entire organization feels is the right thing to do. He’s such a great competitor and wants to perform well.

"But we just felt that, maybe taking [off] a little bit of that pressure to throw the ball across the diamond might help him." - Dave Roberts on the positional shift involving Gavin Lux

