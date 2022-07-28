"We hope his next outing is with us" - New York Mets manager hopeful for Jacob deGrom's return next week, ace expected to strengthen NL East leader's rotation

Jacob deGrom's road to recovery may finally be paved. The New York Mets' star pitcher has yet to pitch this season due to a right shoulder injury. Wednesday marked what the team hopes is the final step in his rehab. The Mets ace took the mound for AAA Syracuse for the second time after two starts with A-level St. Lucie.

During the outing, deGrom threw 67 pitches over four innings, striking out six while allowing four runs on two hits. He struggled early in the start, giving up two home runs in a 30-pitch second inning. The two-time Cy Young Award winner also battled command issues, walking three batters in the first two innings before finding a groove in the third.

After consistently reaching 100 mph in his first three rehab assignments, deGrom appeared to dial back his fastball. The pitch lacked its usual velocity, and instead hovered between 95-98. However, his slider remained around 90 mph, suggesting the dip in fastball velocity was deliberate to preserve his arm.

SNY Mets @SNY_Mets Jacob deGrom's rehab start today in Syracuse is complete. Jacob deGrom's rehab start today in Syracuse is complete. https://t.co/9S7NFb3yeE

"Jacob deGrom's rehab start today in Syracuse is complete." - SNY Mets

While the stat line was not exactly thrilling, Mets fans have reason to be optimistic. After a year of medical frustrations, it appears deGrom is finally ready to return to a Major League mound. New York's ace hasn't pitched for the club since July 7, last season. He missed the second half of 2021 with elbow inflammation after posting a remarkable 1.08 ERA through his first 15 starts.

The 34-year-old made it through Spring Training with the team this year and appeared ready to start on Opening Day. In the last week of spring, it was revealed he had a stress reaction on his right scapula. That injury has kept the dominant right-hander out of the MLB in 2022.

Jacob deGrom's next steps

Jacob deGrom has been building up his arm over the last two months. By throwing 67 pitches in Wednesday's start, it is highly likely this was his last rehab assignment. Manager Buck Showalter said, "The plan right now...is to pitch for us next time," suggesting the ace could return against the Washington Nationals.

It remains unclear which game he will pitch in. He'll be fully rested Monday, though the team may opt to keep him out an extra day and start Max Scherzer in the series opener.

SNY @SNYtv Buck Showalter says the current plan is for Jacob deGrom to make his next start with the Mets:



"That's the plan right now, but we'll see." Buck Showalter says the current plan is for Jacob deGrom to make his next start with the Mets:"That's the plan right now, but we'll see." https://t.co/jr0ToPUwMi

"Buck Showalter says the current plan is for Jacob deGrom to make his next start with the Mets: 'That's the plan right now, but we'll see.'" - SNY

When healthy, deGrom has been among the league's best pitchers. Last season, he was on his way to an historic year, posting a 1.08 ERA. Had he continued the season, he could have recorded the lowest ERA among qualified pitchers in history. Despite missing half the year, deGrom's performance was so strong he received one vote in the Cy Young race.

Jacob deGrom will be a welcome addition to an already strong Mets rotation as they battle for their first divisional title since 2015.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far