“We need this for every game” - MLB fans impressed by 4D camera technology used during Seoul Series

The two-game Seoul Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres ended 1-1. The Dodgers took Game 1 5-2, but the Padres came back strongly, winning Game 2 15-11.

However, what caught fans' attention was the use of 4D technology in the broadcast of the game, which made the experience even more immersive.

Although 4D technology has been used by the league since 2018, fans continue to cherish this artwork from behind the cameras as they shared their reactions on X:

"we need this for every game," one fan said.

"It adds a whole new level of excitement and immersion to the SeoulSeries. Perfection! 👌," another quipped.

One fan even wants a 4D view of a play from late innings when James Outman threw the ball at first base where Freddie Freeman wasn't present, resulting in the costliest error.

One is happy to know the strides made by technology in sports.

Here are some of the other reactions on X:

Everything to know about Seoul Series Game 2: Dodgers vs Padres

If Game 1 of the Seoul Series was about pitching, Game 2 was anything but that. It was a run fest coupled with comical errors, with the teams scoring a combined 26 runs (15-11).

Dodgers star acquisition Yoshinobu Yamamoto couldn't live up to expectations, giving up five runs on four hits in the first inning itself. Yamamoto, who pitched 40+ pitches in his rookie inning, was pulled before the second inning.

The Dodgers were always playing catch-up the entire game, with moments where they almost tied the game in the eighth. However, whenever the Dodgers had a multi-run outing, the Padres responded well and put the icing on the cake after a three-run ninth inning, putting the game to bed.

For the Dodgers, Mookie Betts had an extraordinary outing in the second game of the Seoul Series, with four hits (including a home run), two runs scored, one walk and six RBIs. Meanwhile, for the Padres, Manny Machado had a home run, two runs scored, two walks and three RBIs.

One of the pivotal stats was errors. The Dodgers had three of them, two of them by Max Muncy at third base, which could have avoided some runs.

Both teams now head home to complete their remaining spring games before their respective home openers on Mar. 28.

