"We need new owners" "They don’t care about the product" - Red Sox fans frustrated as club reportedly feels Jordan Montgomery is too expensive

The Boston Red Sox, among many other teams, struck out on Yoshinobu Yamamoto. That has left them without a high end ace to lean on and a bunch of holes in their rotation.

The Japanese ace was going to cost big bucks, but many experts reckon he was well worth it. Other pitchers will also cost, but that doesn't excite the Red Sox ownership.

One reporter suggested former Texas Rangers ace Jordan Montgomery as a potential backup option for the team. He'd be cheaper than Yamamoto, and he's also not considered to be as good.

Per the report, an official scoffed at that idea. He suggested that the former New York Yankees star would be too expensive.

Montgomery is likely to command a $150 million contract, and that may be too much. That doesn't give any Red Sox fans confidence in their ownership. One tweeted:

"We need new owneres. You can't compete for World Champips without opening the pocketbook."

Fans are fed up with the ownership, which has been part of a bit of a mass exodus. They did not want to extend MVP winner Mookie Betts, so they traded him. They also didn't want to pay Xander Bogaerts, so they let him walk.

They extended Rafael Devers to a lengthy deal, but many stars have walked out the door and the Red Sox, a big market team with a rich history, doesn't seem intent on making a team competitive right now.

Red Sox ownership has left a lot to be desired

The Red Sox owners don't excite fans.

As mentioned, the Red Sox ownership group has been frustrating to fans. The team makes a lot of money as they are one of the most prominent teams in the MLB. Yet, they don't spend like it.

They could conceivably have kept Devers, Betts, Bogaerts and others together as a core to win many seasons in Boston, but they opted not to. Fans believe they were acting cheaply, and it hasn't resulted in a top tier baseball team over the last few years.

They have made an ALCS, but they've also been last place many times since the Betts trade.

