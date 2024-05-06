"We weren't playing very well ... and now we're playing terribly" – Giants manager Bob Melvin frustrated as team swept by Phillies

Things have not gone well lately for Bob Melvin and the San Francisco Giants. That trend continued on Monday as the club dropped their fourth straight game to the Phillies, finalizing a sweep for the Philadelphia. The Giants dropped the series finale 6-1, something that has been a concerning streak for the club.

"We weren't playing very well ... and now we're playing terribly." Melvin on the Giants' struggles only getting worse" - @NBCSGiants

"We weren't playing very well ... and now we're playing terribly," manager Bob Melvin told reporters after the disappointing loss. "We have to clean it up," he continued, as the team recorded its seventh loss in their last 10 games.

The frustrating loss pushed the San Francisco Giants further down the National League West standings. The ice-cold Giants now sit 8.0 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for the division lead. With a 15-21 record, San Francisco will have to right the ship sooner rather than later if they hope to remain in the postseason picture.

It's been a rough go of things offensively for Bob Melvin's squad this season. After adding several players this offseason, including Jorge Soler and Jung-Hoo Lee, the lineup was expected to perform better than it has so far. Currently, the Giants rank tied for 18th in the league with (32 home runs), 18th in team batting average (.236), and 23rd in team runs scored (132).

Bob Melvin's pitching rotation has also struggled this season

It's not just the batting lineup that has struggled this season but also the pitching staff. As a team, the San Francisco Giants sit 25th in the MLB with a 4.60 ERA while also giving up the 4th most hits as a team (309). If the club hoping to improve, the pitchers will also need to step up.

That being said, the Giants have been struck by several injuries to their pitchers, which could improve as some of their arms return. Blake Snell, Robbie Ray, and Alex Cobb are all currently on the IL. Their returns could help turn things around, even though Snell has struggled mightily this year before his injury.

"Bob Melvin's immediate reaction to Blake Snell landing on the 15-day IL, and possibly being out longer "It was a quick buildup but, reasons for the buildup. Obviously you lose him for, we don't know how long yet, is not great." - @KNBR

