“We’re still alive” “Much needed but let's manage the bullpen better” - Atlanta Braves fans filled with hope after 6-3 win in Philadelphia trims NL East deficit

The Atlanta Braves snapped a three-game losing streak as they beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 on Saturday.

The victory arrives at a crucial juncture for the Braves, who are within touching distance of the National League East-leading New York Mets.

The Braves got off to a flying start and found themselves 6-0 up by the fourth inning. Vaughn Grissom’s RBI single got them off the mark before William Contreras blasted his 20th homer of the season to double the lead.

A two-run homer by rookie sensation Michael Harris II made it 4-0. It was Harris’ 19th major league home run. Dansby Swanson and Contreras notched RBI singles each to make it six.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper went deep for the 18th time this year to reduce the damage. Nick Maton’s sac fly rubber-stamped the final 6-3 scoreline.

Braves right-hander Kyle Wright became the first 20-game winner in the majors this season. The 26-year-old went 5 1/3 innings and became the first Braves pitcher to win 20 games since Russ Ortiz won 21 in 2003.

The victory got even sweeter for Braves fans as the Mets succumbed to a 10-4 defeat to the Oakland Athletics. With both results combined, the deficit between the two NL East contenders is now down to only 1.5 games.

ATL❤️🖤🪓 @FalconsAlways @Braves @TruistNews Finally now get the win tmrw and Mets lose and we have the division 🪓 @Braves @TruistNews Finally now get the win tmrw and Mets lose and we have the division 🪓😊

The Mets and the Braves will play each other three times in Atlanta next weekend in what is poised to be a title-deciding series.

Atlanta Braves face huge Strider setback

The Atlanta Braves placed starting pitcher Spencer Strider on the 15-day IL, backdated to Sept. 21, with a strained left oblique muscle.

Strider has been sensational for the Braves in his rookie season. He has a 11-5 record, with a 2.67 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 31 appearances, 20 of which have been starts.

He has notched 10 or more strikeouts in a game six times this season and twice this month alone. He struck out 16 against the Rockies on Sept. 1, and 10 on Sunday against the Phillies.

Strider is expected to receive medical clearance just in time for the postseason. If he doesn’t, it would be an enormous blow to the Braves’ title-defending aspirations.

Should the Mets win the NL East title, the Braves will need to go through the NL Wild Card Series. If Strider is unable to pitch by then, the Braves will most likely turn to Max Fried in Game 1, Kyle Wright in Game 2 and Charlie Morton in the decider.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far