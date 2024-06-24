"We're so worried about being nice to Bryce Harper" - Radio host says Phillies star should take more responsibility like Joel Embiid and Jalen Hurts

It's difficult to deny that Bryce Harper is not only one of the best players in the MLB but also one of the most recognizable. The two-time MVP has been one of the most media-covered players in the majors since he burst onto the scene in 2012 and continues to be one of the faces of the MLB.

"Bryce Harper is on pace for 38 HR, 100 runs, 100 walks, 100 RBI, and playing a Gold Glove level first base. This is the best he’s ever been in a Phillies uniform, including the 2021 MVP season." - @JoeGiglioSports

Although he was one of the most polarizing players in the MLB during his younger days with the Washington Nationals, Bryce Harper has seemingly seen his reputation and image change since joining the Philadelphia Phillies. Harper's change in the eyes of fans has helped his popularity across the league, however, some believe that the fanbase may need to be tougher on the slugger.

Spike Eskin of the Ike, Spike, and Fritz 94WIP Afternoon Show, believes that Harper should be held more accountable whenever the Phillies struggle.

"We're so worried about being nice to Bryce Harper," Eskin said on a recent episode of his show. "He has to be held accountable, just like Embiid does and just like Hurts does."

Thanks to their passionate fanbase and title aspirations, Philadelphia is a notoriously difficult city to play sports in. Although there is love for stars such as Joel Embiid and Jalen Hurts, they get called out for underperforming when they struggle. Could this soon be the case for Harper?

Bryce Harper and the Phillies seem primed for another deep postseason run

Although there is a case that Harper needs to take responsibility when the team struggles, he has been a tremendous producer for the club since signing with them in 2019. Even though he has been unable to guide the Philadelphia Phillies to the promised land, he has been close.

Harper and the Phillies made it to the World Series in 2022, although they ultimately lost to the Houston Astros. Last season, the Phillies fell in the NLCS to the Arizona Diamondbacks, however, they could make yet another run this year. At 51-26, the Phillies are one of the top teams in the MLB and are a legitimate contender for the World Series.

"I think I can speak for everyone when I say we need a Orioles vs Phillies World Series" - @kambrice1tv