"We had two miscarriages" - Carlos Rodon's wife Ashley opens up about personal story behind their charitable foundation

By Raghav Mehta
Published Sep 11, 2025 01:33 GMT
Carlos Rodon with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@ashleyrodon)
New York Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon and his wife, Ashley, are proud parents to three kids: daughter Willow and sons Bo and Silo. However, the couple encountered significant obstacles on their road to parenthood.

Ashley suffered two miscarriages before eventually welcoming their firstborn, Willow. She and her husband established the Carlos Foundation to give back to the community and help other couples like them start their families.

The pair also established the "Willow Grant," named after their daughter, which provides assistance to other couples related to IVF.

Speaking to Swilly Sports on Wednesday, Ashley explained how the events of her life contributed to the foundation.

"We are giving IVF grants, we call them 'Willow Grants,' they're named after our daughter. We had our own fertility journey, we had two miscarriages. That really impacted us when we were younger. We just knew we wanted to give back when we had the chance to, and the Yankees have made that possible." Ashley Rodon said
Carlos Rodon and wife Ashley's foundation conducts auction for a good cause

Carlos Rodon and his wife are always looking for ways to give back to the community. On Tuesday, the couple conducted an auction for their foundation, with the proceeds going towards a good causes.

Ashley Rodon posted about the event via Instagram:

"Words can’t fully capture what an incredible night last night was.I’ve spent the entire day packing auction items and reflecting, just trying to take in how many amazing people it took to make it all come together so beautifully.
"To the sponsors, friends, and family who showed up, supported, and helped in any way, big or small, you have no idea how much it means to us.When we named this after Willow, we knew it had to be something special, but we never could’ve imagined it becoming this.Carlos and I are overwhelmed with gratitude. We feel so blessed, and we truly cannot thank you all enough. 🥹🤍🤟🏻"
On the field, Carlos Rodon and the Yankees are gearing up for another adventure into the postseason come October.

